The Originals Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon — and Their Dog Was a Wedding Guest!

Claire Holt is a married woman!

The Originals star, 30, announced on Instagram Sunday that she and fiancé Andrew Joblon, said “I do.”

“8.18.18 ❤️,” Holt captioned a photo of the couple at their wedding on Saturday.

Surrounded by a colorful arbor of flowers, the Australian actress smiled in her flattering lace gown as her new husband, clad in a blue suit and sneakers, beamed. As an adorable bonus, the couple’s dog, Teddy, joined them for the portrait.

Joblon posted another photo with the same caption, but his image showed the duo sharing a passionate kiss with the handsome pooch out of view.

Holt announced her engagement to the real estate executive, who was previously linked to Amanda Seyfried, in December 2017.

“My heart is so full ❤️,” she wrote on an image of the couple kissing as her ring was front and center.

The news came months after Holt’s ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — on April 27, one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

Holt revealed her romance with Joblon in July 2017 with a flurry of Instagram posts from their getaway in Italy. After posting a shot of the couple smiling on a boat, Holt shared a photo that appeared to show them kissing as the sun set behind them and another pair.

“Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life,” she wrote. “Thanks for the memories!”