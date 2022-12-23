Claire Foy Says She 'Viscerally Hates' Defining Women in Film as 'Strong Female Characters'

"You don't separate men like that," the Crown actress said in a new interview

By
Published on December 23, 2022 03:20 PM
Claire Foy attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit
Claire Foy. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Claire Foy is over the concept of "strong female characters."

The 38-year-old actress's new film, Women Talking — which just hit theaters — follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they grapple with the gender-based power imbalances and abuse they experience in their community.

In a new interview with Empire, Foy, along with some of her Women Talking costars and director Sarah Polley, chatted about the film and its themes, and the Breathe star revealed her hatred for the notion of the "strong female character" in films.

When asked what she thinks of the phrase, Foy responded, "I viscerally hate 'strong female characters.' It says what? All other female characters are weak?"

"You don't separate men like that," the First Man actress continued, "They're allowed to be unlikeable, likable, strong, weak, scary, cuddly… all sorts of different things."

Polley echoed Foy, adding, "We've been foils for so long in movies about men. I think a 'strong female character' is just a fully realized human being."

"It's just sad how long we've gone with very few of those in movies, where we're not a means to an end," the Women Talking director told Empire. "A 'strong female character' can take a million forms that don't just look like a stereotypical strong man and a female body."

WOMEN TALKING, Claire Foy
Orion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Foy, who is best known for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown, has previously spoken out about sexism in Hollywood, including how filming sex scenes makes her "feel exploited."

"It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen," the actress told BBC Radio 4. "You can't help but feel exploited," she said. "It's grim – it's the grimmest thing you can do."

In the same interview, she also condemned the practice of "slut-shaming," saying "I hate the phrase 'slut-shaming.' I absolutely hate it."

​​Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But I think that women have basically been slut-shamed forever," Foy continued. "I think Eve probably was slut-shamed."

Related Articles
Reneé Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' Reneé Rapp Felt 'Very Judged' After Facing 'Homophobic, Slut-Shaming' Comments
Kate Winslet as Ronal in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR 2
James Cameron Says Pregnant Warrior in 'Avatar 2' Pushes 'Female Empowerment' Beyond Wonder Woman
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance Performance with Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike 3' Was 'Physically Challenging'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Guillermo del Toro attends Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening at ROSS HOUSE on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix)
How Guillermo del Toro Reimagined a Modernized 'Pinocchio' Story and Filled Tiny Puppets with Emotion
(L-R) Reza Jarrahy, Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy, Kian William Jarrahy, Geena Davis and Kaiis Steven Jarrahy attend the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 at 3LABS on May 06, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Geena Davis Is 'Grateful' She Waited Until Her 40s to Have Kids and Be a 'More Evolved' Mom
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
nicholas denton
Nicholas Denton on His 'Demoralizing' Mishap During Nude Sex Scene in a Carriage for 'Dangerous Liaisons'
Olivia Wilde, wearing Gucci, attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images; Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); Florence Pugh attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
Olivia Wilde Was 'Happy' Florence Pugh Said 'Don't Worry Darling' Was 'Bigger' Than Its Sex Scenes
Famke Janssen attends the Los Angeles special screening of Universal's "Redeeming Love" at Directors Guild of America on January 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Famke Janssen Felt 'Misunderstood' After Breakout James Bond Role: 'I Was Thrown to the Wolves'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUFlCgrZZz/. Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez Drops by Waverly Place from Her Classic Disney Channel Series: 'Where It All Began'
Claire Foy attends the launch of new BBC Drama "A Very British Scandal" at The May Fair Hotel on November 24, 2021 in London, England.
Claire Foy Says She 'Can't Help But Feel Exploited' After Filming Sex Scenes: 'It's Grim'
Olivia Wilde ELLE
Olivia Wilde Says She Didn't Intend to 'Throw Myself into the Flames' for 'Don't Worry Darling' Publicity
ALIEN, Sigourney Weaver, 1979
Sigourney Weaver Says 'Alien' Script Once Included Sex Scene — and She Told Ridley Scott to Cut It