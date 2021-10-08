The series is based in part on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s bestseller An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination

Claire Foy Cast as Sheryl Sandberg in Series About Facebook Titled Doomsday Machine: Reports

Claire Foy is heading from Buckingham Palace to Silicon Valley.

The Crown star, 37, is set to portray Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in Doomsday Machine, a scripted series about the tech company from studios Anonymous Content and Wiip, Variety and Deadline report.

A rep for Foy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on her casting.

Created by Homeland Elegies author Ayad Akhtar, the series is based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's bestselling book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination, published in July. Their New York Times reporting, as well as reporting from the New Yorker's Andrew Marantz, will also inform the series, according to Deadline.

Frenkel, Kang and Marantz will reportedly consult and executive produce on the series.

Doomsday Machine will begin around the 2016 presidential election and the rise of "fake news" and misinformation that continues to flourish online.

Casting for the role of Zuckerberg has yet to be announced.

The announcement comes as the social media company faces new scrutiny after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen this week testified in front of Congress and appealed for major added regulation of the platform.

Haugen is also meeting with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Facebook's inception — and the scandal that came with it — was the focus of 2010's Oscar-winning David Fincher film The Social Network, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg.

Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008, was not a character in that film.