Claire Foy Reveals She Had a Breakdown at Age 23 — and Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Divorce

Claire Foy may be an Emmy-winning actress, but motherhood has been the most formative role in her life.

While in her early twenties, the British native got to her breaking point after she’d scored the leading role in a TV series.

“When I was 23, I had a breakdown. I didn’t sleep or eat for a month. It was awful,” Foy, 34, said in a new Net-A-Porter profile.

“My life had changed. I felt overwhelmed. I was on stage at the time and working, and I’d just got a really big job [the lead in the BBC’s Little Dorrit],” she explained. “I just couldn’t cope.”

Later, Foy and now-estranged husband Stephen Campbell Moore’s lives changed exponentially when they welcomed daughter Ivy Rose in 2015, a year after they wed.

Having their baby girl changed the trajectory — and purpose — of Foy’s life.

“Having her made me think, ‘You need to sort your life out.’ I just didn’t have to live like that. It was unbearable,” she told the outlet. “I was sick of myself.”

Earlier this year, Foy and Moore, also an actor, separated after four years of marriage.

“We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time,” they confirmed in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time.”

The pair is focused on raising their 3-year-old daughter.

“Very much co-parenting,” Foy told Net-A-Porter about Campbell, who lives nearby in London.

She added, “It was always going to be like that, anyway, because I always wanted to go back to work. But there’s only one mum, and there’s only one dad.”

Though the actress is required to travel globally for her work, being with her little girl is her focus.

“I love traveling, but I don’t want to be away from her,” she told the outlet about her daughter.

“When she goes to school next September, that’s it,” she said, “it’ll mean I’m London-bound.”