Claire Duggar Looks Back on Meeting Now-Husband Justin 2 Years Ago: 'My World Was Forever Changed'

Claire (Spivey) Duggar is looking back on meeting her now-husband for the first time.

Sharing a photo from their engagement photo shoot on Instagram Monday, Claire marked the day she first met Justin Duggar.

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed.😍," she wrote in the caption.

"This is one of my favorite photos from our engagement pictures!" Claire added of the snapshot, in which she places her hand on Justin's chest, showing off her engagement ring.

After meeting in 2019 and beginning a "courtship" in 2020, Claire and Justin — the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — tied the knot in February.

At the time, both shared a photo from the wedding day, sharing the simple caption: "2.26.21 💞." In the snap, Justin, 18, and Spivey, 20, are seen posing with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," they said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in February.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend," the statement continued. "We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Earlier this month, the duo opened up about life as newlyweds and shared that they decided to "settle down in Texas" near Claire's hometown, where her parents still reside.