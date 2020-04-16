Claire Danes, Wilson Cruz and My So-Called Life Cast Have 'Heartfelt and Overdue' Virtual Reunion

Image zoom Mark Seliger/ABC/Getty Images

It’s a So-Called reunion!

On Wednesday, actor Wilson Cruz shared a glimpse at a recent virtual reunion he had with Claire Danes and more of his fellow My So-Called Life castmates. The actor — who played Rickie Vasquez on the series, which gained an avid fan base despite running for just a single season after premiering in 1994 — called the reconnection “overdue.”

“Sooo… This happened the other night,” Cruz, 46, wrote on Instagram, posting a screengrab of the cast Zoom session. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later.”

Though Jared Leto wasn’t present for the video chat, the call featured Bess Armstrong, Devon Odessa, Tom Irwin, Paul Dooley, Mary Kay Place, Devon Gummersall, A.J. Langer and show creator Winnie Holzman.

Cruz added that the virtual gathering was a bright light amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together,” wrote Cruz. “A little silver lining around this COVID cloud. We had a time…”

In December, Cruz expressed “gratitude” for the show while reflecting on his character, who was a trailblazer in LGBTQ representation on television and the star’s big break.

“Before this day, December, 21st, comes to an end, I must, even if just for me, because of all it meant and continues to mean to me, I MUST acknowledge and bow in gratitude for 25th anniversary of the premiere of the My So-Called Life episode ‘So Called Angels,’ Thank you…” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

The landmark episode Cruz called back to sees Rickie — a young teen who is placed in foster care after being physically abused — become homeless after a fight with his uncle.

The role made Cruz the first openly gay actor to play an openly gay character in a leading role in an American TV series. The show famously tackled a list of difficult subject matters, including homophobia, teenage addiction, violence and homelessness.

“The show changed my life,” Cruz, who also stars in Star Trek: Discovery, previously told PEOPLE. “When I tell you that I am just as grateful for Ricky Vazquez as much as anyone else, I mean that.”

