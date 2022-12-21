Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met while playing fictional love interests in 2006, and the rest is history.

After starring in the film Evening together, the two quickly became a couple and eventually wed in 2009. They also welcomed two children, sons Cyrus and Rowan.

"When we first started sorta-kinda-dating for real (ish), I had an ornament-making party for Christmas, and he helped organize it," Danes told PORTER magazine about her early days with Dancy. "Then he made an ornament of cowboy paper dolls, and I thought, 'and he crafts?' That was it. You have me for the rest of our lives."

While the couple keep their love lowkey, they are quite supportive of each other's work. In 2022, they attended both the premiere of Dancy's film Downton Abbey: A New Era and Danes' television series Fleishman Is In Trouble together.

From tying the knot to welcoming their kids, here is a complete timeline of Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's relationship.

2006: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy meet

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Danes and Dancy met on the set of Evening, in which they played two-thirds of a love triangle.

"I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while," Danes told Marie Claire. "[Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, 'I'm really just happy.' "

Costar Mamie Gummer later spoke to PEOPLE about witnessing the pair's love story unfold. "I was there when it was happening and it's something that I will never forget," Gummer said. "I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other."

June 28, 2007: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend a charity event

MATT CARASELLA/Patrick McMullan

Early on in their relationship, Danes and Dancy attended the New York City launch party for the Afghan Hands Foundation, according to New York Magazine. The couple had just returned from a trip to Hawaii, and they shared with the outlet they were soon traveling to Rome.

February 2009: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy get engaged

Jason Merritt/Getty

After dating for over a year, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Danes and Dancy got engaged in February 2009. The couple had recently attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles together.

September 2009: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy get married

In the fall, Danes and Dancy wed in a private ceremony in France. A source who attended the wedding confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

In June, PEOPLE reported that Danes had asked her friend, designer Narciso Rodriguez, to create her wedding dress.

March 2012: Claire Danes is "secure" in her marriage to Hugh Dancy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Danes has often spoken about married life. In 2012, she credited her parents for teaching her that "a long marriage can work," adding that she felt "very secure" in her relationship with Dancy.

"My mum Carla taught me that a long marriage can work," Danes told The Sun. "My parents have been together since they were 18, so I am privileged to have them as role models. I like marriage. I feel very secure. It helps when you are in love with the person you are married to. I do sometimes look at him and think: 'You are really handsome.' He keeps me sane and happy."

July 2012: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting a baby

The couple confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE in July 2012.

The year before, Danes said "there's definitely a chance, no plans yet," when asked if a baby could be on the way. She added, "But yeah, that'd be fun."

December 17, 2012: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their first baby

Danes and Dancy welcomed their first child, Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, on Dec. 17, 2012.

She told PEOPLE that she was looking forward to getting to know the "new Dancy" over the holidays.

May 2013: Hugh Dancy talks balancing work and home life with Claire Danes

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Dancy spoke about marriage, fatherhood and work-life balance.

"If Hannibal comes around again, [Claire's and my] schedules would overlap by a couple of months," he said. "Which would mean either I could be with her or she with me, or neither of us would be working, and there'd be a period where we'd have to commute."

Dancy's TV drama had just premiered on NBC, while Danes had been starring in Homeland since 2011. "It's a complicated balance, like any marriage," Dancy added. "We have got to be happy as a unit and I also want both of us to be happy independently and fulfilled in what we do, so there has to be some elbow room."

December 2013: Claire Danes says Hugh Dancy is "really, really good looking"

Larry Busacca/Getty

In 2013, Danes opened up about her attraction to her husband to Glamour. "It's true that you often kind of forget to see the person you're most intimate with, but occasionally I'll come to and sort of think, 'Oh my God! You're really, really good-looking!' " she said of Dancy. "I'm embarrassed now! It's nice to occasionally have that flash."

November 2015: Claire Danes no longer hides beauty secrets from Hugh Dancy

Danes shared that she felt too fulfilled in her life to give in to self-doubt. "I'm attractive enough. I can do the work I want to do," she said. "I've found a wonderful man who wants to make out with me. I'm good."

She also said that she no longer hides her beauty secrets from her husband, whether they're the good, the bad or the ugly. "I'm afraid my husband has seen it all," she said. "We just pretend we haven't."

February 14, 2018: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy celebrate Valentine's Day

Though Danes rarely posts on Instagram — and Dancy doesn't have a social media presence at all — in 2018, she shared how the couple celebrated Valentine's Day.

"Hot Stuff(ed)!" she captioned a photo of Dancy making a heart with his hands.

April 18, 2018: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy reveal they're expecting a second baby

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Five years after welcoming son Cyrus, Danes revealed to Howard Stern that she was pregnant with her second child.

Danes described herself as "seriously preggo" before adding, "I'm deep into my second trimester."

"Was this planned or are we having a surprise?" Stern asked. Danes replied, "Yeah, this was planned. We've been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened."

The Romeo + Juliet star said she was going to keep the sex of the baby a secret.

August 27, 2018: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their second baby

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Danes and Dancy's second son, Rowan Dancy, was born in New York on Aug. 27, 2018.

Before welcoming Rowan, Danes told Howard Stern that Cyrus was calling the new baby "his baby," adding, "He's excited and showing a little ambivalence too."

January 2020: Claires Danes reflects on the moment she knew Hugh Dancy was "the one"

During an appearance on Armchair Expert in 2020, Danes recalled how she knew Dancy was "the one." During a break in production on Evening, Danes had broken up with her then-boyfriend and was "determined to be single." She went on a date with someone else to ensure her one-night stand "palette was cleansed."

When she went back to set, Danes realized that Dancy was the man for her. "Oh s---! I think I'm going to marry this person," she recalled thinking.

February 2020: Claire Danes says it was "tough" living apart from Hugh Dancy

The actress recalled the difficulties of living away from her husband while filming Homeland. Danes lived part-time in North Carolina for several years of her marriage, while Dancy remained in New York for his own acting career.

"That was tough," she said. "That distance is corrosive, and I'm just bad at it. And I don't particularly want to get good at it. We learned along the way how essential it is for us to be physically together as often as possible."

May 2, 2022: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Met Gala

Mike Coppola/Getty

The couple attended the Met Gala in 2022, where they wowed on the red carpet as they dressed to the nines for the event's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

Chatting with Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Dancy discussed his standout all-white Fendi ensemble.

"It kind of hurts your eyes to look at the picture," he joked. "It was the Gilded Age, and I don't know why that made me want to dress all in white, but I feel I was gilded."

When Seacrest called Danes' yellow lace gown by Lanvin "stunning," Dancy quickly replied, "Yeah."

May 15, 2022: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the New York premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era

The same month, Danes and Dancy attended the New York premiere of Dancy's film Downton Abbey: A New Era. The couple coordinated their looks, with Danes wearing a one-shoulder blue dress and Dancy wearing a blue dress shirt and tie underneath a black suit.

November 7, 2022: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the premiere of Fleishman Is In Trouble

Danes and Dancy hit the red carpet again in November 2022 for the premiere of Fleishman Is In Trouble. Danes starred in the drama miniseries alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody.