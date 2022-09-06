'Claim to Fame' Winner Shares What's Next and What Their Relative Has Taught Them About Fame

This post contains spoilers for Claim to Fame.

The winner of Claim to Fame has been revealed!

During the second half of the two-night finale on Tuesday, LC, Logan and Pepper went head to head as they competed for the $100,000 grand prize.

After several twists and turns, including the return of the show's previously eliminated contestants, LC ended up victorious.

While LC, whose real name is Loreal Palmer, had previously revealed that her celebrity relative is her sister Keke Palmer, Logan's celebrity relative was revealed to be his cousin Jason Aldean in the final moments of the show.

Maarten de Boer/ABC

Throughout the season, LC and Logan worked closely together as they tried to uncover everyone's celebrity relative in the house, making it perfectly fitting that they were the final two in the competition.

"Working with Logan was such a breath of fresh air," LC tells PEOPLE, noting that he reminded her of her younger brother. "My brother [is like] my little sidekick, so it was kind of having my brother there with me doing this with me. That actually helped keep me somewhat sane because it was like, 'OK, I know that I have at least one person in this house that has proven that I can trust them. And so as long as I have that, I'm OK.'"

John Fleenor/abc

Though there were many shocking moments this season, LC admits that the most surprising part of the competition was how emotional it was. "It's a game, but real people are involved and real feelings," she explains. "I used to watch reality TV and when I'd see someone have a breakdown, I'd be like, 'Oh this is so dramatic.' But now I apologize to those people who I thought that about. I was not expecting the emotional toll that it took."

Despite any onscreen drama that was shown, LC says that she's remained super close with the contestants since the show wrapped filming. "We have a group chat and then we have individual conversations going on," she says. "I'm hoping that we always keep in contact because it was just such a unique experience bringing people together who otherwise probably never would've even met. It's like I'm walking away with 11 new friends."

As the season unfolded, Keke was LC's biggest supporter and watched episodes with her each week. "I wish I would've filmed her reactions to some of the stuff because she is so serious and she's always like, 'Don't tell me, I wanna watch and I wanna find out.' It's almost as entertaining as just watching [the show].'"

Loreal “LC” Chanel/Instagram

Despite being Keke's older sister, LC adds that the actress has taught her a lot of lessons about fame and growing up in the spotlight. "The main [lesson] that she taught me that I hope I'm passing on to my own children is that you can do whatever you want. You can be whoever you want. You're gonna have people who don't agree with what you're doing or who don't like you and that's okay. It's a part of life. You have to keep going and living for yourself."

As for what she plans on doing with her prize money, LC wants to take her children on a big trip to Disney World and use the rest to start her own production company.

"I want to make horror movies," she says. "My dream is I would love to be the next Wes Craven. He's my idol. I am a huge fan of '80s slashers, and I feel like so much of what's out right now is so psychological or supernatural and I just wanna bring back the good old fashion slasher."

Of course, her sister Keke is no stranger to the horror universe — having previously starred on Scream Queens and Jordan Peele's Nope — and LC would love to collaborate with her on a project. "She loves horror too, so I'm hoping that we can merge together and do some pretty insane things."

As for the near future, LC says she'd love to return to Claim to Fame for a season 2 cameo. "I would love to come back because after doing it and being the first ones to do it, we made a lot of mistakes that we love to laugh about now in our group chat. So if I can pass some of that knowledge on to new contestants, I'm here for it."