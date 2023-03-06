'Citadel' 's Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teams Up with Richard Madden as Ex-Spies Fighting New World Order — Watch!

The new action thriller for Prime Video, out April 28, sees Chopra Jonas and Madden star as former spy agents whose memories have been wiped after the downfall of their spy agency, Citadel

Published on March 6, 2023 10:31 AM

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas face nefarious villains — and more — in Prime Video's newest show Citadel.

The action-spy thriller follows two former agents, Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), whose memories have been wiped after the downfall of their agency, Citadel. Now, the two are being pulled out of the fray to prevent a new world order.

A trailer for the series, released by Prime Video on Monday, follows the two former agents regaining their memories after a train explosion.

"Tell me you've never felt like you should be somewhere else, doing something else," Mason says. "Tell me you've never seen my face before."

Nadia is immediately hesitant, but Mason continues: "I was on a train. There was an explosion. I couldn't remember anything, except you."

Later, Mason's theory is confirmed true. Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) also fourth validates his suspicions.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh
Courtesy of Prime Video

"Who you were was Citadel — a spy agency loyal to no nation," says Bernard. "Eight years ago, we were double-crossed by one of our own."

As a new round of violent encounters erupts, it's up to Mason and Nadia to rebuild their alliance and regain what's been lost of their past together. "You need to remember the past to save the future," Bernard says.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the series features a star-studded cast appearing Madden, 36, and Chopra Jonas, 40, including Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller and Caoilinn Springall.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane Citadel - First Look
Courtesy of Prime Video

Citadel marks Chopra Jonas' return to the small screen since her role in ABC's Quantico. In addition to the show, the actress has also been working on her upcoming film Love Again, which stars Sam Heughan and — in her big-screen acting debut — Céline Dion.

The film, which is an American remake of the German movie SMS für Dich (Text for You), is based on a 2009 book of the same name by Sofie Cramer.

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Richard Madden as Mason Kane
Courtesy of Prime Video

Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE she was excited to do Love Again after she was "so moved" by SMS für Dich, a movie "about hope" and "finding love again," as well as "having your mind open to the fact that magic can happen."

The first two episodes of Citadel premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with new episodes dropping weekly through May 26.

