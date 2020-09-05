Ciera Payton to Play Wendy Williams in Lifetime Biopic Executive Produced by the TV Host

The Oval star Ciera Payton has been tapped to play Wendy Williams in the upcoming biopic about her life set to premiere on Lifetime.

P-Valley's Morocco Omari will star as Williams' ex-husband Kevin hunter, Deadline reported.

A rep for Lifetime did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The biopic, which will premiere next year, will be executive produced by Williams, 56, as well as Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Production will start in September, according to Deadline.

The project will give fans a intimate look at Williams' rise to fame, exploring the challenges she faced from her early days as a radio star to her syndicated talk show The Wendy Williams Show.

At this time, the biopic has been given the working title Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic. The film will be paired with a feature-length documentary, on which Williams will speak out about her path to success and the many experiences she's had along the way.

The past year has been a challenging one for Williams as she battled health issues and filed for divorce from Hunter after over two decades of marriage. They share son Kevin Jr., 20.

Williams announced in January that her divorce had been finalized. Williams and Hunter are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The outlet reports that Hunter will sign over his shares of Wendy Williams productions to her and that she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses. TMZ also confirmed the divorce is finalized and reports that Williams will keep their home in Florida, while Hunter will receive the proceeds from another recently sold home in New Jersey.

In May, it was announced that Williams would be taking time off from her self-titled talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Grave's disease. A rep for the show told PEOPLE at the time: "Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

Williams, who has previously taken a hiatus from her show due to her health, opened up to PEOPLE about the disease in 2018, explaining that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years prior, but was feeling much better after taking some time for herself.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” said Williams at the time.

“It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she added.

Despite her challenges, however, Williams has persevered.

In July, Williams announced that her talk show will be returning for its 12th season on Sept. 21.

"The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can't wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I'm soooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we're all living in... even if for just an hour," Williams wrote on Instagram.