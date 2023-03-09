Chyler Leigh Sings — and Slays! — Alanis Morissette in Exclusive Clip from Hallmark's 'The Way Home'

"That was so unbelievably intimidating," Leigh says of singing "You Learn" in Sunday's episode

By Breanne L. Heldman
Published on March 9, 2023 02:16 PM

Chyler Leigh is showing off more than just her acting skills in this week's episode of Hallmark Channel's The Way Home.

In an exclusive sneak peek, the Supergirl alum is putting her pipes on display while singing "You Learn" by Alanis Morissette in a karaoke scene.

"It was really a vulnerable moment for Kat, but also for me because you never know. You're hearing [your recording] played for the first time on the loudspeakers," Leigh tells PEOPLE. "But it was a lot of fun and hopefully it tracks with people. And hopefully I make Alanis proud and am invited to sing again on the show."

In the scene, Leigh's Kat takes the stage at a bar and performs before her friends, including her life-long bestie and possible love interest Elliot (Evan Williams). They're quite impressed.

Chyler Leigh singing in Hallmark Channel's The Way Home
Hallmark

Leigh, 40, has ample musical experience, including singing in the Grey's Anatomy musical episode in 2011 and performing with her husband, Nathan West.

Still, belting Morissette's '90s classic was no small feat, especially with limited rehearsal time.

"My rehearsal process was walking through my house up there in Toronto screaming the lyrics," Leigh says. "That was so unbelievably intimidating. You only have a couple of days."

From there, "I had an hour, if that, in the recording studio in between scenes and fittings to run and actually go record. And there wasn't anybody there except the mixers. So there's no guidance, you're just singing it to the wind and see what happens." Still, she told herself: "Just go for it."

Leigh will be joined by costars Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays her daughter Alice, as well as Siddharth Sharma and Al Mukadam (who play teen and adult Brady, respectively) for a live chat on Friday at 1 p.m. ET on Hallmark's Facebook page.

The Way Home airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

