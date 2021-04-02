"There was some green screen," Eric Dane told The Hollywood Reporter

Chyler Leigh Didn't Film Her Grey’s Anatomy Scenes with Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane in Person

The Grey's Anatomy team relied on some Hollywood magic for its latest episode.

On Thursday night's installment of the long-running ABC medical drama, Chyler Leigh returned as Lexie Grey alongside Eric Dane, who reprised his role as Lexie's love interest, Mark Sloan.

Appearing together during the show's beach storyline — which centers around Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey as she battles COVID-19 — Dane, 48, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that some behind-the-scenes work was needed to make the moment happen, as Leigh, 38, was filming Supergirl in Vancouver and couldn't be on the set with the others.

"Chyler was in Vancouver. So we had to work some magic," Dane told the outlet. "There was some green screen."

Unlike his former Grey's love interest, Dane did film with Pompeo in person in Malibu, California. "There was a lot of me and Ellen," he told THR.

Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane Reunite on Grey's Anatomy Image zoom Credit: ABC

Some fans of the series were a bit unsure about the show's use of green screen to bring the character back to the series.

"Y'all know damn well Chyler is in front of a green screen stop playing with me lmfao Lexie is pretty tho," one fan tweeted as another added, "the fact that lexie was just a green screen makes me sad:(."

Other fans were just thrilled to see the character return, no matter in what capacity.

"It's a shame Lexie had to film her scenes on green screen due to being in Vancouver on Supergirl but I'm so happy she's back," one fan said.

Dane and Leigh become the latest former stars to return to Grey's Anatomy this season, joining Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, who reprised their roles of Derek Shepard and George O'Malley, respectively.

The pair returned to the show for the first time since the series' 2012 season eight finale, when both tragically died as a result of a plane crash. Around that time, Dane announced he would be leaving Grey's after a successful six-season run.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey's, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run," he told TVLine in a statement at the time. "It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes."