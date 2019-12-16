Chelsea Handler's Beloved Sidekick Chuy Bravo's Cause of Death Revealed

Chuy Bravo’s cause of death has been revealed.

One day after PEOPLE confirmed that Chelsea Handler‘s beloved sidekick on her E! series, Chelsea Lately, had died at age 63, his representative announced that he suffered a heart attack.

“On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing,” his rep said in a press release.

“Bravo’s funeral services took place today and will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service,” the release continued.

Though Bravo’s family is heartbroken over his death, they are grateful for the outpouring of love that they’ve received.

“Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss,” the press release stated. “They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

Bravo, born Jesus Melgoza, died at the Centro Médico Dalinde in Mexico City at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after news of his death, Handler, 44, shared a tribute to Bravo, recalling his laughter and how much she valued their friendship.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine,” Handler wrote alongside a collage of photos of the pair.

“Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes,” she continued. “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

Handler had also said that the best part of working on the show was spending every day with Bravo.

“The worst part of doing the show is that I have to work five days a week, which I’m not accustomed to,” she told ET in 2007. “I’m a stand-up comedian, so I usually would work twice a week and it’s for like, an hour. The best part is that Chuy and I get to spend every day together. I love him!”