Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre Files for Divorce from 3rd Wife Arielle Lorre After 3 Years

"It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate," Chuck Lorre and wife Arielle wrote in a joint statement after he filed for divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Chuck Lorre and Arielle Mandelson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Chuck Lorre and Arielle Mandelson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Golden Globe winner, 69, cited "irreconcilable differences" as he filed to divorce Arielle Lorre (née Mandelson), according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The pair ended things in May after they tied the knot in Oct. 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Chuck and Arielle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple confirmed the divorce in a statement to Variety: "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.

"Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared," they added. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."

Chuck will pay spousal support and attorney's fees in accordance with a prenuptial agreement they signed, TMZ reported. The couple does not have children together.

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Requests Separate Trial to Validate Prenup in Divorce from Tom Vitale

The Dharma & Greg creator was married to his business partner Paula Smith from 1979 to 1992 and they share daughters Nicole and Asa. He was also married to Playboy Playmate Karen Witter from 2001 to 2010.

Also the creator of Cybill, Mom, The Kominsky Method and Bob Hearts Abishola, he is the 13th highest-paid entertainer of 2022 ($100 million), according to Forbes.