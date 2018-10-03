Netflix to Develop Chronicles of Narnia TV Series and Movies Based on All 7 Books

Netflix just scored a major fantasy franchise.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it closed a multi-year deal with The C.S. Lewis Company to develop new series and film projects based the Chronicles of Narnia books, which tell the tales of various children who escape into a fantasy world of magic and mythical beasts.

According to a press release, Netflix “will develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.”

The deal marks the first time that rights to all seven books about the Narnia universe have been held by the same company

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

It’s not yet clear what content will be produced and what form it will take, with producer Mark Gordon promising “multiple productions” and “both stellar feature-length and episodic programming.”

Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, will serve as executive producer for series and as producers for features alongside Vincent Sieber.

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Extreme Harry Potter Obsession

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Gresham said. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

Disney previously adapted the series into three movies: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).