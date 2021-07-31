Christy Carlson Romano Says She Hasn't Spoken to Shia LaBeouf in '2 Decades' Since Even Stevens

Carlson Romano and LaBeouf costarred in the hit Disney Channel series from 2000 to 2003

The sibling drama from Even Stevens may have seeped into real life.

In an Instagram Reels post addressing frequently asked questions, Christy Carlson Romano revealed she has not been in contact with costar Shia LaBeouf for nearly 20 years.

"We haven't spoke in 2 decades," the 37-year-old actress wrote Thursday atop a video of her performing a popular hand-jive trend, rolling her eyes when the answer appeared on-screen.

Carlson Romano and LaBeouf, 35, starred in the hit Disney Channel series from 2000 to 2003, as well as The Even Stevens Movie. The former portrayed well-behaved middle child Ren Stevens while her mischievous younger brother Louis was played by the latter.

This is not the first time Carlson Romano has poked fun at LaBeouf on social media. In September 2020, the Kim Possible star imitated the actor on an episode of her YouTube cooking series Celebrity Kitchen.

"I am Shia LaBeouf. As many of you know, I am a very committed method actor. On today's episode, I'll be taking on the most challenging role of my life ... me," she said while sporting a goatee and a blue hoodie she wore under a red Hawaiian shirt.

In the video, Carlson Romano whipped up a recipe she called "Côte de Shia LaBeouf" while dishing on the Transformers actor's on-set attitude.

"My costar thought it would be funny to put a fart machine under my chair. Do you know what I did? I went ahead and teepeed her dressing room," she said of her "sensitive" costar, adding, "That's right, you don't mess with the buff."

Christy Carlson Romano stars as "Ren Stevens," and Shia LaBeouf stars as "Louis Stevens" on "Even Stevens" on the Disney Channel. Credit: George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty

Carlson Romano also teased LaBeouf for his role in the 2019 comedy-drama Peanut Butter Falcon: "I really wanted to immerse myself into the character. I was so excited that I went to a plastic surgeon and a confectionery chef and I had my entire body turned into an actual living, breathing peanut butter falcon."

"Unfortunately, my excitement was my downfall, as I went ahead before reading the script. Turns out there's no peanut butter falcon," she joked.

Christie Carlson Romano

LaBeouf has led a turbulent life since Even Stevens ended in 2003. The Disturbia star has had several run-ins with the law, frequently stemming from excessive alcohol consumption.

LaBeouf has openly acknowledged his alcoholism and sought treatment numerous times. In May, PEOPLE learned the actor was ordered to complete a judicial diversion program for misdemeanor battery and theft charges from an incident in June 2020.

Shia LaBeouf attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In December, LaBeouf was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for committing sexual and physical assault and battery during their relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2019. She also accused the actor of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.