Christy Carlson Romano Says She and Shia LaBeouf Didn't Always 'Get Along' on Even Stevens

Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about her experience working on the Disney Channel as a teenager.

Carlson Romano, 37, starred on the hit series Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003 alongside Shia LaBeouf. The actress portrayed well-behaved middle child Ren Stevens on the show while her mischievous younger brother Louis was played by LaBeouf, 35.

She reflected on her time on the show in a Thursday YouTube video, sharing that she had "an overwhelmingly positive experience working for Disney Channel."

"I remember all of the things that ended up becoming my first job with Disney, I remember the moments leading up to it like it was yesterday because it was just so intense for a young person to go through. So you just don't forget that sort of thing," she said as she recalled auditioning and joining Even Stevens at age 14.

Later, Carlson Romano discussed what a typical day on set would look like and revealed that she and LaBeouf didn't always get along.

"We literally, me and Shia, had David Hasselhoff's dressing room split in half so that we each had a side because I guess it was that big," she said, noting that they were in the studio previously used for Baywatch. "We had a perfect amount of space just doing homeschooling and what not at the set."

"There's also kind of like, set politics, here's some tea for you guys," she continued. "Every set has some people that don't get along. On my set, from time to time it was like, me and Shia, but I think there was other people that didn't gel well as well."

Carlson Romano added that LaBeouf's father was "a very negative presence amongst everybody" on set.

She shared that sometimes she would speak out about the "physical gags" on the show that she felt weren't "thought out or budgeted enough with safety in mind."

"But then all I had to do was tell them, 'Look, guys, I don't want to do this' and then they never wrote those gags for me anymore and that's fine because my character was like, a teenage girl anyway," the actress said. "She found comedy in ways that didn't have to do with physical humor — and Shia was more than willing to clown it up for everybody on the set so I just kind of let him have that and take the bullet when it came to doing the craziness."

Earlier in the video, Carlson Romano said that signing a contract with Disney as a kid also came with some restrictions.

"Basically you can't do anything that will make you uninsurable, so you can't go surfing, you can't rollerblade, you can't do high impact sports, you can't do team sports, you can't do certain things, unless the executives I think like, have to really evaluate it case-by-case," she said. "And I'm not saying that they're going to say no every time, but it's a consideration."

She also said that she keeps in touch with the Disney Channel executives up to this day and would be interested in returning for a new show.

"I'm ready to work for them again but it has to be sort of on my terms," the Cadet Kelly star said. "They want me to kind of audition for stuff and I'm not necessarily old enough to be like, the mom of a 12-year-old. I totally get that and I've talked to casting about it and I've been like, 'Okay guys where can you fit me in? Where can I become part of the family again?'"

"In my mind I have this like, sick fantasy of they're just going to open the doors and they're going to be like, 'Yeah you can just have any role you want!'" she continued. "I've always sort of been the company man, I've always kind of been ready to work for them, ready to promote anything for them."