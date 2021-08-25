Christy Carlson Romano Felt 'Salty' Toward Shia LaBeouf on Even Stevens: There was 'Animosity'

"To be honest, I don't even really know if we were ever really friends," she said

Christy Carlson Romano is addressing her off-screen dynamic with her former Even Stevens costar Shia LaBeouf.

In a video published on her YouTube channel Tuesday, Carlson Romano said she and LaBeouf no longer keep in touch — and were never very close to begin with.

"Everybody always asks me this question, if we're still in touch, if we're still friends," the actress, 37, said. "To be honest, I don't even really know if we were ever really friends, but we were coworkers. We had this sort of like, very good onscreen chemistry."

Carlson Romano starred on the hit series Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003 alongside the actor. The actress portrayed well-behaved middle child Ren Stevens on the show while her mischievous younger brother Louis was played by LaBeouf, 35.

According to Carlson Romano, the pair "had a little bit of animosity" while working together. She recalled feeling slighted by her costar after his 2003 Emmy win.

"Something that actually really hurt my feelings was when he won his Emmy award, and he was on the podium. I was sitting there with the rest of our team and he thanked everybody at the table but he didn't thank me," she said of the moment occurring in 2003. "I was hurt at the time because I felt like since day one, it was him and me. It was like, our show."

The success LaBeouf, 35, garnered after Even Stevens was "frustrating" for Carlson Romano, which kept her from following his career after they moved on from the show.

"I was a bit salty. I felt like he had gotten a better agent, a better manager," she said. "I kind of felt a little jilted by the whole situation. I was like, here he is making a big splash in Hollywood and here I am. I chose to go to college, and there's consequences that come to that. There was definitely an undercurrent of regret, but also an undercurrent of like, comparison. Sibling rivalry, if you will. I think over time, though, that really mellowed out for me."

Now, Carlson Romano believes that "there was a missed opportunity to bond" with LaBeouf when they were young and wishes nothing but the best for the actor.

"Shia, if you see this, know that I love you. I'm sorry that we didn't connect more when we were kids, and I really do hope that you are taking it one day at a time," she said. "Say hi to your mom for me. She's a wonderful lady."

The Kim Possible alum concluded: "Be well, because I'll always love you."

Carlson Romano recently spoke about her current relationship with LaBeouf in a TikTok video. Answering the questions she's most frequently asked as part of "The Magic Bomb" sound trend, she responded to the question: "Do you still talk to Shia?"

"We haven't spoken in 2 decades," Carlson said.