Christopher Walken Painted Over an Actual Banksy While Filming The Outlaws

A rep for the BBC show The Outlaws confirmed that Christopher Walken painted over an original Banksy in the season 1 finale, "ultimately destroying it"

Christopher Walken sent shocked gasps throughout the art world this week.

The Academy Award winner, 78, earned some laughs while painting over a Banksy in Wednesday's season 1 finale of BBC's The Outlaws, but viewers might not have realized it was a real Banksy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walken stars in writer/director/star Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws as one of seven strangers forced to work together to complete their community service when they discover a bag full of cash, unaware that some dangerous people are looking for it.

In the scene, Walken paints over a wall of graffiti, as he comes across Banksy's signature, along with one of his anthropomorphic rat paintings. "It's awfully good," he tells a supervisor who's not paying attention. "Less debating, more painting," she quips back, before he shrugs and gets back to painting.

Reps for Christopher Walken, The Outlaws and Banksy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it," a rep for the show told BBC.

RELATED VIDEO: $1.4 Million Banksy Artwork Self-Destructs Right After Being Auctioned Off

Filmed in Bristol, both Merchant, 46, and Banksy's hometown, the anonymous artist gave set designers permission to not only use one of his original pieces but destroy it for the one-take scene, according to the New York Post.

Banksy's art has fetched a pretty penny in the past, selling one painting for a record $1.4 million at auction in 2018, seconds before it self-destructed through a shredder hidden in the frame. Last month, the piece returned to auction at Sotheby's in London, where it fetched $25.4 million, according to the Associated Press.