These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

You have the right to remain gorgeous
By Andrea Wurzburger
April 02, 2020 01:57 PM

1 of 21

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Freeze! Christopher Meloni, known for playing Detective Elliot Staber on Law & Order: SVU, turns 59 years old today! 

The birthday boy is also about to reprise his iconic role as the NYPD detective in a new NBC spinoff series, which means there's a lot to celebrate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Grab your ticket and buckle up because it's about to be a wild ride. 

3 of 21

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Meloni looked a little different in 1990. Check him out on the right with long hair, a graphic tee and ... is that an earring we see?!

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Yep, definitely an earring. The perfect accessory for Meloni's denim shirt. 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

This bolo tie and over-sized blazer? Your man could never pull it off! 

6 of 21

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

In 1999, Meloni began what would be a 12-year stint on Law & Order: SVU as Detective Elliot Stabler. He starred alongside Mariska Hargitay, who played his partner Olivia Benson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Meloni eventually buzzed his luscious locks of the early '90s off for a police force-friendly cut. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

And somehow managed to make us all consider committing a small, harmless crime. 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Not that we are thinking about committing any crimes, but if we committed a crime, we wouldn't mind running into Stabler at the precinct. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

His blue eyes are particularly arresting

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

NBCU Photo Bank

We wouldn't mind working late nights at the precinct if it meant Stabler was our partner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

We love a man in uniform. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Who are we kidding? We also love a man in plain clothes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Craig Blankenhorn/NBCU Photo Bank

*Googles: How to Become an NYPD Detective.*

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Theo Wargo/WireImage

He's not afraid to take fashion risks! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Really digging this red pinstripe number Meloni wore in 2001. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

And this low-cut black shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

KMazur/WireImage

Somehow he managed to pull off this short-brimmed hat. Did Meloni single-handedly just convince us that someone can pull off a fedora? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

This beanie really makes him look very broody and emotional. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Peter Kramer/Getty

Excuse me, who gave Meloni permission to have the jawline of a comic book superhero? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Craig Blankenhorn/NBCU

Thank you for your service, sir.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com