Christopher Meloni Shows Off His Crazy Six-Pack Abs While Posing in 'Quarantine Kilt'

Christopher Meloni gave his fans six reasons to forget about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday.

While social distancing amid the outbreak, the 58-year-old actor shared a shirtless photo of himself with his followers on Twitter, showing off his six-pack abs while posing in a pair of tube socks and what he dubbed a “quarantine kilt.”

He also included a second photo of himself in the same red and green plaid kilt, though this time with his toned torso covered in a white ruffled tuxedo shirt. He added a pair of red-tinted sunglasses.

“With glasses or without?” the star teased in his post.

His followers had equally cheeky answers, one saying “without the kilt” and another joking, “you’re in quarantine, you don’t need a shirt Chris.”

This isn’t the first time Meloni has shown off his fit physique. In his three-decade career in Hollywood, the Washington, D.C. native has bared it all in a lot of his film and television projects, including Wet Hot American Summer, Oz, True Blood, Almost Friends, Underground, Pose, and most recently, the SyFy series Happy!.

Of course, Meloni’s most known role was as Det. Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU.

He left the show back in 2011 but has stayed in close contact with former costar Mariska Hargitay, who played Stabler’s partner, Det. Olivia Benson. The two have often reunited, posing together for sweet pictures throughout the years.

Just in January, Hargitay told E! News at The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU special event that she credits her relationship with Meloni to “part of the success of the show.”

Meloni agreed, the two actors both stressing they felt immediate “chemistry” when reading during auditions for the show.

“She and I hit it off right from the get-go,” Meloni said, with Hargitay describing her relationship with him as “instantaneous ease, trust, comfort.”

Hargitay added that in addition to Meloni, she feels extremely grateful for the relationships she’s formed on the show. “The friendships I made on the show, people who are like family to me, it’s been the greatest gift,” she said.

In February, Law & Order: SVU was renewed through its 24th season. It’s current record-breaking 21st season displaced Gunsmoke and the flagship Law & Order series as the longest-running live-action primetime television show.

