Christopher Meloni has no qualms about showing a little skin.

"Look, I am a big fan of nudity. I always have been, always, since I was a child. I think it's a sense of freedom," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

As recently as July, Meloni starred in a spicy Peloton ad that showcased the Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, working out in the buff.

I thought it was really funny," Meloni says of the commercial produced by Ryan Reynolds. "It was rather cheeky — no pun intended — and kind of bold."

Meloni admits that he did not get permission from his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, or their two children daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, before he agreed to the no clothes project.

"We're a little uptight in this country over that whole thing," Meloni quips. "How many nudist beaches do we have? Who doesn't love a good nudist beach? I do. I went nude in Spain."

In May, the actor told PEOPLE he also enjoys exercising in the nude.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he said adding that there he "can do whatever I want. And I don't black out the window," he said. "And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."

Since the actor returned as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's NYPD detective Elliot Stabler for Organized Crime in April 2021, several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including the nude ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — Meloni has become an intergenerational sex symbol. He's also been crowned "Zaddy" by the internet.

"It's a gas. It's fun," the actor says. "I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

