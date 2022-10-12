Christopher Meloni Says He's a 'Big Fan' of Nudity: 'It's a Sense of Freedom'

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star has no problem taking off his clothes, joking, "We're a little uptight in this country over that whole thing"

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 12, 2022 12:00 PM
Christopher Meloni rollout
Photo: Michael Schwartz

Christopher Meloni has no qualms about showing a little skin.

"Look, I am a big fan of nudity. I always have been, always, since I was a child. I think it's a sense of freedom," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

As recently as July, Meloni starred in a spicy Peloton ad that showcased the Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, working out in the buff.

I thought it was really funny," Meloni says of the commercial produced by Ryan Reynolds. "It was rather cheeky — no pun intended — and kind of bold."

Meloni admits that he did not get permission from his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, or their two children daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, before he agreed to the no clothes project.

"We're a little uptight in this country over that whole thing," Meloni quips. "How many nudist beaches do we have? Who doesn't love a good nudist beach? I do. I went nude in Spain."

Christopher Meloni rollout
Michael Schwartz

In May, the actor told PEOPLE he also enjoys exercising in the nude.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he said adding that there he "can do whatever I want. And I don't black out the window," he said. "And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."

Christopher Meloni rollout

Since the actor returned as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's NYPD detective Elliot Stabler for Organized Crime in April 2021, several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including the nude ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — Meloni has become an intergenerational sex symbol. He's also been crowned "Zaddy" by the internet.

"It's a gas. It's fun," the actor says. "I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

For more on Christopher Meloni, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues'
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'
Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
Chris Meloni Peloton ad
Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Peloton Ad: 'Some People Think the Way I Work Out Is Strange'
Ice-T and Kelli Giddish
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving 'SVU'
chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Cutest Friendship Photos
lizzo emmys
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Chris Meloni
Christopher Meloni Says Viral Photo of His 'Asset' Was 'Warm Welcome' Back to 'Law & Order' Universe
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdMKGGsJFVP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= — Christopher Meloni Practices the Splits for Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew in Funny Video
Christopher Meloni Practices His Splits for 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew in Funny Video
Chris Meloni Does Cupping Therapy
Christopher Meloni Posts Photos from Cupping Therapy: 'Let's Get Ready for Some Organized Crime'
Mariska Hargitay Says Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason' SVU' Changed Its Original Title
christopher meloni
Christopher Meloni Likes to 'Work Out Naked' at His Home Gym: 'And I Don't Black Out the Window'
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson
Mariska Hargitay Confirms 'Law and Order's' Olivia Has 'Been in Love' with Elliot for 'Many a Year'
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'