Christopher Meloni Plays Coy After Upcoming Lip-Lock with Former Costar Mariska Hargitay Is Teased on 'SVU'

Earlier this week, the actress who plays Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Capt. Olivia Benson revealed she'd received a thoughtful birthday gift her former on-screen partner

By
Published on January 25, 2023 03:26 PM

There's one person Christopher Meloni won't be kissing on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

After an intimate moment between Stabler and Mariska's Hargitay's Olivia Benson was teased in a recent show promo, the actor who plays Detective Elliot Stabler joked he's not up for a smooch with an unexpected fellow dramatic actor best known for his work on Mad Med.

When a Twitter user joked Meloni, 61, and Hargitay, 59, don't have "any chemistry" and implied Meloni's role should have been played by "Slattery instead," Meloni responded: "I'm not kissing John Slattery."

Meloni has otherwise kept tight-lipped about the steamy promo, which appears to show Olivia and Elliot just inches away from a long-awaited kiss. It's something SVU fans — who want to see the detective duo finally take their partnership outside the police precinct — have been doggedly attempting to dream into existence for years.

Meloni also teased the moment on the Today show Wednesday morning. When asked if the relationship may kick up a notch in the upcoming episodes, the actor jokingly threatened, "I want my lawyer."

Then he tried out another answer: "She needs to tell me something that's very important. She's part Eskimo? A little Eskimo kiss?"

Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
NBC

Meloni then offered up a third potential reason: "She's so beautiful, I was asking about her beauty secrets. Her skin is so soft."

With no confirmation that a Stabler and Benson kiss is really coming, fans will have to tune in to Thursday's episode to find out if this is the real deal or just another empty tease.

Becuase, of course, this isn't the first time the coworkers have seemed on the verge of leveling up.

In a previous episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot told Olivia, "I love you" — though the meaning behind the "love" is still up for interpretation. Another recent episode saw Olivia admit to having feelings for Elliot — but in a wistful, seemingly resigned way while on an investigation with now-former colleague Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

In real life, Meloni and Hargitay remain as closer as ever.

Earlier this week, Hargitay showed off the bouquet of flowers her longtime friend and costar had sent for her birthday on Monday. The stars each uploaded a goofy, whispered videos to their Instagram accounts in celebration of Hargitay's big 5-9.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

