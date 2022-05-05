Christopher Meloni Practices His Splits for Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew in Funny Video

"I still have a hundred push-ups to do," Christopher Meloni joked in a behind-the-scenes video from Law & Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni is proving he's one of the most flexible actors in the biz.

The Emmy Award nominee, 61, showed off his physical prowess in a video he posted Thursday to Instagram, practicing his splits on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"It's not just criminals that are busted on #OC," Meloni captioned the clip. "#oversizedOC #ego #splits #catsmeow #bensonlikesit #clappingpushups #gymonset 🙄"

In the video, the actor can be seen stretching it out in a parking lot as a group of crew members in reflective vests waited in the background.

"Alright Chris, they're ready for you on set," someone can be heard saying off-camera.

"I still have a hundred push-ups to do," Meloni responded as the workers stormed off, calling him "big ego" and "super ego."

Meloni has garnered quite a bit of attention over his physique after a photo of him went viral last year, showing him flexing his glutes on the set of the NBC crime procedural.

"It traveled the globe," he said of the photo on the Fitness+ podcast, Time to Walk, in January. "And I was given the moniker 'Zaddy' which I believe means an elderly gentleman with a certain patina of sexiness to them. My first reaction was 'What the hell?' and it really made me laugh. But I also felt as though their response was almost their warm welcoming of Stabler back and me back in this role."

Meloni also addressed the matter during his cover interview with Men's Health in August 2021. After being told he was having a "cultural moment", the actor responded: "My ass is."

"I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap," he jokingly added. "I'm clever with my ass cheeks!"

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum previously opened up to PEOPLE about the "wonderful" fan reaction to him returning to the franchise with his own spinoff Organized Crime.

"It was pretty overwhelming," Meloni said in April 2021. "I think [Mariska Hargitay] was expecting it more than I was, because I think she's been in the Law and Order stew, she's been in that world continuously for the 20 years. I was not prepared. It's overwhelming and it's wonderful and it's very appreciated."

Meloni starred alongside Hargitay, 58, in Law & Order: SVU since its premiere in 1999. After 12 seasons, he left the show in 2011 due to issues with contract negotiations. He has since reprised his role in Organized Crime, which is currently airing its second season on NBC.