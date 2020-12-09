The actor will reprise his role as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU ahead of the spinoff show Law & Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni Teases His Law & Order: SVU Return with First Photos on the Set

Elliot Stabler is getting back to work!

On Tuesday, Christopher Meloni gave fans an initial look at his return to Law & Order: SVU, for which he is set to reprise his character for the first time in almost 10 years.

The actor, 59, will make an appearance during the 22nd season of SVU, before starring on the spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is slated to begin airing sometime in spring 2021.

Meloni posted two photos on Instagram this week revealing that he was back to filming on the NBC set.

In the first shot, the actor showed off his USMC tattoo, representing Stabler's former role in the United States Marine Corps. SVU fans will remember Stabler having the same tattoo during his time on the series nearly a decade ago.

He captioned the shot of his inner arm ink, "#firstdayofschool."

Meloni also shared a selfie with his daughter Sophie, 19, standing outside of the SVU set.

"Get to work with my girl- #BestDayEver," he wrote alongside the sweet picture.

Both Meloni and his daughter had face masks on for the picture to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, it was announced that the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime would be delayed and that previously announced showrunner Matt Olmstead had exited the series.

He formerly had a four-year run with Wolf Entertainment and inked a three-year overall deal to return to Universal TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the delay.

Organized Crime was originally set to air Thursdays at 10 p.m. this fall — following Law & Order: SVU — though a premiere date was not announced.

Meloni was an original cast member when SVU premiered in September 1999, and his chemistry with costar Mariska Hargitay helped turn the show into an instant hit. After he left in 2011 when contract negotiations broke down, his character was written off SVU in the season 12 finale as Stabler retired from the police force.

News of Meloni's return to the beloved franchise broke in March. The spinoff series, which has received a 13-episode order, will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after suffering a "devastating personal loss" of his own, NBC announced in June.

As Stabler swings into action, he will have to adapt to how much the times have changed since he left the force a decade ago. Fans will get to follow Stabler's journey to "find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one," according to NBC.