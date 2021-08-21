Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Troll Fans with Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic: 'Rehearsing What?'

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay teased fans about their onscreen chemistry as Detective Elliot Stabler and Captain Olivia Benson in the Law & Order universe

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have built plenty of onscreen chemistry over the past two decades.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars teased fans with a little of their acting chops on Saturday, serving an uncanny performance as two people who are about to make out. Meloni, 60, posted a steamy selfie of the two of them gazing into each other's eyes, with their noses touching and their lips less than an inch apart.

He was prompted by one of his more than 468,000 followers, who posted photos of him and Hargitay, 57, acting out a love scene on set. "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing," the fan wrote. "It would be the end of us and the end of the internet."

Well, it appears that the Internet has officially ended, as Meloni followed through. "#Rehearsing what @Mariska?" he wrote with the photo.

The pair has carried their bond over to the recently-premiered spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is led by Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler. Hargitay has revived her role as Captain Olivia Benson in several episodes of the first season, which brought their characters closer together than ever. The show has been renewed for a second season, which premieres September 23 on NBC.

Meloni and Hargitay previously opened up to PEOPLE about their onscreen chemistry and reuniting in front of the camera. "It was Pavlovian: Ring that bell, and you get right into Stabler and Benson," he said in February.

"There was so much shorthand between us, which all goes back to the trust we have," Hargitay mused. "He's always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship." Meloni added: "It's simple. We have each other's back."

Longtime fans of the Law & Order franchise have been on the edges of their seats over the "will-they-won't-they" storyline since SVU first premiered in 1999. "There's a world of possibility," Meloni said of the pair's future during an April chat with Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken, hosted by PEOPLE for Wolf Entertainment.