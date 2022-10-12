Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues'

The actor returned to his beloved Law & Order: SVU role as NYPD detective Elliot Stabler when he began starring on his own spinoff Organized Crime in April 2021

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 12, 2022 08:00 AM

With age comes wisdom, but for Christopher Meloni, age also comes with a career hot streak and the label "Zaddy" — neither of which he was expecting in his 60s.

Thanks to the actor's return to his beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role, NYPD detective Elliot Stabler, on his own spinoff Organized Crime in April 2021, and several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including his nude Peloton ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — Meloni has become an intergenerational sex symbol.

"It's a second act to a certain degree," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

And it's one he's certainly enjoying.

"It's a gas. It's fun. I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can," Meloni, 61, jokes.

Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni. Michael Schwartz

The veteran actor — who shares daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, with wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams — says his family also gets a kick out of his new title.

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever.' My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?'" he shares. "Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever."

"But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it," he adds. "It's cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni. Michael Schwartz

While Meloni is soaking up every minute of his career renaissance, he also notes how it's been different this time around on his Law and Order ride. (He starred on SVU alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson for 12 seasons until his departure in 2011 amid failed contract negotiations.)

"Age is a wondrous thing. You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love," he says. "And by love, it's not kumbaya, but a sense we're all in this together, we're all doing the best we can. It's a more refined way to operate."

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Christopher Meloni below or on the PeopleTV app.

As for the best part?

"Really just having an attitude of enjoying the ride. It's great. Are you kidding me? I'm 61-years-old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues."

For more on Christopher Meloni, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
Ice-T and Kelli Giddish
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving 'SVU'
chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Cutest Friendship Photos
Chris Meloni Peloton ad
Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Peloton Ad: 'Some People Think the Way I Work Out Is Strange'
Law & Order: Organized Crime logo
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Is Shot Dead Near the Show's Brooklyn Set
Christopher Meloni
These 22 Throwback Photos of Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdMKGGsJFVP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= — Christopher Meloni Practices the Splits for Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew in Funny Video
Christopher Meloni Practices His Splits for 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew in Funny Video
Chris Meloni
Christopher Meloni Says Viral Photo of His 'Asset' Was 'Warm Welcome' Back to 'Law & Order' Universe
Mariska Hargitay Says Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason' SVU' Changed Its Original Title
iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals
Robin Thicke Says Son Julian, 12, Is a Talented Singer and Plays Guitar: 'He's Got the Gift'
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Emmy's Best Comedy Actor Jason Sudeikis Showered with Love from Fellow Nominees: 'Truly Flattered'