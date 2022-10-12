With age comes wisdom, but for Christopher Meloni, age also comes with a career hot streak and the label "Zaddy" — neither of which he was expecting in his 60s.

Thanks to the actor's return to his beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role, NYPD detective Elliot Stabler, on his own spinoff Organized Crime in April 2021, and several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including his nude Peloton ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — Meloni has become an intergenerational sex symbol.

"It's a second act to a certain degree," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

And it's one he's certainly enjoying.

"It's a gas. It's fun. I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can," Meloni, 61, jokes.

The veteran actor — who shares daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, with wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams — says his family also gets a kick out of his new title.

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever.' My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?'" he shares. "Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever."

"But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it," he adds. "It's cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

While Meloni is soaking up every minute of his career renaissance, he also notes how it's been different this time around on his Law and Order ride. (He starred on SVU alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson for 12 seasons until his departure in 2011 amid failed contract negotiations.)

"Age is a wondrous thing. You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love," he says. "And by love, it's not kumbaya, but a sense we're all in this together, we're all doing the best we can. It's a more refined way to operate."

As for the best part?

"Really just having an attitude of enjoying the ride. It's great. Are you kidding me? I'm 61-years-old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues."

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.