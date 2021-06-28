Christopher Meloni Receives Hilarious Father's Day Present from His Daughter: 'Best Gift Ever'

Christopher Meloni received what he believes to be the "best gift ever" from his daughter, Sophia.

The Law & Order star, 60, shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and Sophia posing with a framed tweet. "Belated Fathers Day gift from @sophiaemeloni," he captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#BestGiftEver."

The picture frame featured an answer to a tweet author Rebecca Makkai posted earlier this month, saying: "Tell me your very best celebrity sighting, please and thank you."

Film critic Matt Zoller Seitz responded with a story about spotting Meloni out with his children. "I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest tough guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007," he recalled.

The frame also contained a photo of "the toddlers," Sophia and her brother Dante, presumably from around that time.

A few months ago, Meloni celebrated Sophia's 20th birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of her on Instagram. The actor also took her as his "plus one" to the 2021 Golden Globes in February.

Meloni shares Sophia and son Dante, 17, with wife Sherman Williams. The OZ alum previously opened up about how he parents his now-grown children.

"I think my kids would call me a little crazy," he told USA Today in 2014. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise."

He added, "I want them to engage in athletics or the arts because those are places they get to express themselves."

Meloni met Williams in 1989 and they began dating two years later. They have been married since 1995.