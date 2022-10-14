Christopher Meloni Shares His Wife and Kids' Reaction to His Zaddy Title: 'It's All Fun'

The actor says his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, mock his sex symbol status.

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 14, 2022 02:19 PM

Christopher Meloni is clearly loving being called a zaddy, but what does his family think about it?

The actor, 61, claims his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, get a kick out if it as well.

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it, Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever,'" he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?' Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever, but I think secretly in their hearts, they get it."

Meloni continues, "It's cool because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni. Michael Schwartz

Thanks to Meloni's return to his beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role, NYPD detective Elliot Stabler, on his own spinoff Organized Crime in April 2021, and several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including his nude Peloton ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — the actor has become an intergenerational sex symbol.

"It's a second act to a certain degree," he says.

Meloni adds that when he began to prepare for his return to Stabler, he put in some serious work.

Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni. Michael Schwartz

"When I came back, I told my trainer that people are going to see me and go 'Oh, he's aged,' and that's fine. But because I can't get bigger at my age, I said I want to look solid," he says.

"So we went and did our thing. But as far as working out, I've been doing it since I was 13. It's my church. It's my psychotherapy as well as my alone time, my meditation time. It really fills a lot of needs."

Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni Instagram

Meloni adds that while this career hot streak is certainly unexpected, he's enjoying the ride.

"It's great. Are you kidding me? I'm 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues."

For more on Christopher Meloni, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Reveals the Secret to His 27-Year Marriage to Wife Sherman: 'It's Her Patience'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Says He's a 'Big Fan' of Nudity: 'It's a Sense of Freedom'
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'
Chris Meloni Peloton ad
Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Peloton Ad: 'Some People Think the Way I Work Out Is Strange'
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer and family at the The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California
Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Chris Meloni
Christopher Meloni Says Viral Photo of His 'Asset' Was 'Warm Welcome' Back to 'Law & Order' Universe
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdMKGGsJFVP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= — Christopher Meloni Practices the Splits for Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew in Funny Video
Christopher Meloni Practices His Splits for 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew in Funny Video
Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Relationship Timeline
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
mariska hargitay and chris meloni
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on Their Long-Standing Friendship and TV Reunion
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022