Christopher Meloni is clearly loving being called a zaddy, but what does his family think about it?

The actor, 61, claims his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, get a kick out if it as well.

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it, Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever,'" he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?' Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever, but I think secretly in their hearts, they get it."

Meloni continues, "It's cool because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

Thanks to Meloni's return to his beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role, NYPD detective Elliot Stabler, on his own spinoff Organized Crime in April 2021, and several viral moments showcasing his chiseled physique — including his nude Peloton ad and impressive backside photos posted by fans on social media — the actor has become an intergenerational sex symbol.

"It's a second act to a certain degree," he says.

Meloni adds that when he began to prepare for his return to Stabler, he put in some serious work.

"When I came back, I told my trainer that people are going to see me and go 'Oh, he's aged,' and that's fine. But because I can't get bigger at my age, I said I want to look solid," he says.

"So we went and did our thing. But as far as working out, I've been doing it since I was 13. It's my church. It's my psychotherapy as well as my alone time, my meditation time. It really fills a lot of needs."

Meloni adds that while this career hot streak is certainly unexpected, he's enjoying the ride.

"It's great. Are you kidding me? I'm 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues."

