Christopher Meloni Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage with Wife Sherman Williams: 'Partner in Crime'

Christopher Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams are keeping things interesting after 26 years of marriage!

The Law & Order actor, 60, shared a hilarious Instagram post on Thursday to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

The first photo shows Meloni and Williams kissing on the beach on their wedding day. In the next photo, the couple is posing in front of a wall spray-painted with an image of a naked woman holding a glass of wine. Several things are drawn around the woman, including handcuffs and a paddle.

"How it started… how it's goin. 26 years of…well… it's hard to explain #partnerincrime #keepingitweird" Meloni captioned the post.

Meloni and Williams share daughter Sophia, 20, and son Dante, 17. Meloni took Sophia as his "plus one" to the 2021 Golden Globes in February.

Earlier this week, Meloni received what he believes to be the "best gift ever" from Sophia, he shared in an Instagram selfie with his daughter posing with a framed tweet.

"Belated Fathers Day gift from @sophiaemeloni," he captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#BestGiftEver."

The picture frame featured an answer to a tweet author Rebecca Makkai posted earlier this month that said, "Tell me your very best celebrity sighting, please and thank you."

Christopher Meloni and his daughter Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni Credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Film critic Matt Zoller Seitz responded with a story about spotting Meloni out with his children. "I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest tough guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007," he recalled.

The frame also contained a photo of "the toddlers," Sophia and her brother Dante, presumably from around that time.

The OZ alum previously opened up about how he parents his now-grown children.