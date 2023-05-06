Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Wear Firefighter Gear for International Firefighters Day

The pair posted several photos and videos while attending an event celebrating the May 4 recognition date

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 6, 2023 05:00 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay stepped into firefighters' shoes for a day — literally!

The Law and Order actors posted several photos and videos celebrating International Firefighters Day on May 4, as they got the chance to try on some firefighter gear and even practice some industry training moves courtesy of fellow actor Denis Leary's Leary Firefighters Foundation.

Hargitay, 59, shared shots of the incredible experience with her 2.7 million followers, as she donned the gear and repelled down from what appeared to be at least a three-story-high training building.

In one video she could be seen getting out of a makeshift window while attached to a harness, as an instructor told her how to get down. She followed his directions, and hesitantly moved her legs at first before taking bigger leaps.

"So… This happened today. Wait for it …" she said in the caption for the video. "Thank you @learyfirefighters and @denisleary What a day!"

She also posted several shots from what she called "the most epic day," including a few photos of the New York City Fire Department headquarters. She additionally shared adorable snaps with her longtime friend Meloni as he kissed her on the forehead while on the ground.

For his part, Meloni, 62, posted a carousel of photos suiting up in gear and showed some behind-the-scenes photos hanging out with actors Robert Burke, Billy Crudup and Leary. He also posted a selfie in front of the FDNY statue and in full firefighter gear (including helmets) with Hargitay.

Several friends of the stars commented about their experience, including actress and comedian Kathy Najimi who wrote under one of Hargatay's posts, "You are incredible my friend." Debra Messing also commented, "Amazing."

Under Meloni's post, actress Rachel Zegler wrote, "so many faves in one post."

The Leary Firefighters Foundation was founded by Leary in response to a tragic fire in Worcester, Mass. that claimed the lives of his cousin, a childhood friend, and four other firefighters, according to the organization's website.

It's a foundation that "funds equipment, vehicles, education, training, and technology for firefighters nationwide."

