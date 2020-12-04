Get into the holiday spirit by tuning into these fun and festive holiday specials premiering this December. Happy Streaming!

'Tis the Season! Here's Every Holiday Special Coming to Your TV & Streaming Service This Month

Spend the finals days of 2020 getting in the holiday spirit with Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Bugs Bunny and more! It's the gift we all need after getting through a challenging year.

Count on your favorites — Dolly Parton, Charlie Brown, Kelly Clarkson and plenty more celebs — to spread holiday cheer throughout the house with exciting concerts and feel-good special episodes for the whole family to enjoy.

Here's a list of every holiday special coming to a TV or streaming service near you.

Available Now

♦ Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special, starring Bugs Bunny, Porky, Daffy, Granny and Tweety, streaming now on HBO Max

♦ My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, streaming now on HBO Max

Friday, Dec. 4

♦ Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, starring Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, streaming on Apple TV+

♦ Disney Holiday Magic Quest, hosted by Raven-Symoné, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW

♦ A Charlie Brown Christmas, streaming on Apple TV+ for prepaid subscribers and streaming free from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

♦ A Holly Dolly Christmas, hosted by Dolly Parton, at 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 PT on CBS and CBS All Access

♦ Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown, starring Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW app

Wednesday, Dec. 9

♦ Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, starring Matthew Morrison, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 10

♦ Silent Night — A Song for the World, starring Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban and more, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW

♦ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW app and CWTV.com

Friday, Dec. 11

♦ Disney Channel Holiday House Party, hosted by Miranda May, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNow app

♦ High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and more, on Disney+

Monday, Dec. 14

♦ Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir feat. Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS

Tuesday, Dec. 15

♦ Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams at 8 p.m. CT on PBS

Friday, Dec. 18

♦ You’ll Be Home for Christmas, starring Albie Mushaney, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV

Sunday, Dec. 20

♦ The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays, hosted by Gayle King, at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access