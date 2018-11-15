The Future Queen of Aldovia Returns in First Trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Sound the royal trumpets: Your first peek at A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding is here.

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer and key art for the sequel to last year’s cheesy masterpiece, A Christmas Prince — and it looks like everyone’s favorite journalist-turned-future queen is experiencing some royal growing pains.

The new movie picks up a year after Amber (Rose McIver) helped Richard (Ben Lamb) secure the crown of Aldovia.

The two are set to marry in a lavish Christmas wedding — but “their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom,” according to a release.

“Life in a fishbowl takes getting used to,” Amber says with a sigh as she struggles to adapt to royal protocol — including finding a wedding dress that meet Aldovia’s royal standards.

But when the palace asks her to give up her blog in favor of full-time royal duties, Amber may reach her breaking point.

“I just always thought that my wedding would be about being with the person that I love,” she says. “I didn’t realize it meant having to give up who I am.”

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.