A Christmas Prince's Amber May Shut Down Her Blog Before Royal Wedding — Just Like Meghan Markle

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for the sequel to last year’s cheesy masterpiece, A Christmas Prince — and it didn’t take fans long to notice the similarities between the main character Amber and real-life royal Meghan Markle.

In A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, journalist-turned-future queen Amber packs her bags for Aldovia ahead of her wedding to King Richard. The two are set to marry in a lavish Christmas ceremony — but “their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen,” according to Netflix.

And if an American moving across the pond to join the royal family doesn’t ring enough bells, Amber is asked to give up her beloved blog in favor of full-time royal duties.

“I suggest you cease from any activity pertaining to your blog immediately,” a royal handler tells Amber in the trailer.

“No way,” she responds before running off.

Meghan shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, just months after she started dating Prince Harry in 2017. The site was created in 2014.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry got engaged in January 2018, the former Suits actress deleted all of her social media accounts. A palace source told PEOPLE that she made the decision because she hasn’t used her accounts in several months.

But her official departure from social media wasn’t entirely unexpected. It’s an unspoken rule that the royal family isn’t on social media, although in recent years, they’re gotten on board with the use of social media in an official sense. (Kensington Palace, Clarence House and The Royal Family all have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that they use to share updates on members of the family.)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.