Ready to get in the spirit? Here is your complete list of all the new holiday and Christmas movies coming to TV in 2020

Ho Ho Ho! Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and More

There's never been a year in need of a burst of holiday spirit quite like 2020. Thankfully, TV is ready to deliver in spades — much like that blanket and cozy slippers that sat dormant all summer long.

The time has come for the latest batch of new holiday and Christmas movies! Seem too early? Too bad. The first of the Lifetime movies arrives on Friday, the first of 40 Hallmark movies premieres Saturday, and Netflix's sleigh isn't far behind with an Oct. 28 delivery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then, over the two months that follow, more than 80 new holiday-themed movies will debut across the TV universe.

Below is a complete list of original holiday movies coming to TV this year. We'll be updating this page as more are announced or dates change — so watch this spot!

And please note: This does not include holiday specials, special episodes, tree lightings, or even holiday series like Netflix's Dash and Lily (which launches Nov. 10, by the way).

Friday, Oct. 23

♦ Christmas on Ice, starring Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman, and Meara Mahoney Gross, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Oct. 24

♦ Christmas Unwrapped, starring Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, and Cheryl Ladd (and executive produced by Tiffany Haddish), at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr., at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Oct. 25

♦ Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Forever Christmas, starring Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell, Matthew Anderson, and Jill Morrison, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

♦ Holidate, starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth, on Netflix.

Friday, Oct. 30

♦ A Crafty Christmas Romance, starring Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Oct. 31

♦ Candy Cane Christmas, starring Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé, Trudy Weiss, and Benedicte Belizaire, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas with the Darlings, starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 1

♦ A Very Country Christmas Homecoming, starring Bea Santos, Greyston Holt, Deana Carter, Mike Shara, and Charlotte Hegele, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ The Christmas Aunt, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam and Jarod Joseph, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ One Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Thursday, Nov. 5

♦ Operation Christmas Drop, starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen, on Netflix.

Friday, Nov. 6

♦ The Christmas Yule Blog, starring Sara Canning and Zak Santiago, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Nov. 7

♦ Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Welcome Home Christmas, starring Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton, and Craig Morgan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ The Christmas Ring, starring Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 8

♦ A Ring for Christmas, starring Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger, and Lorraine Bracco, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Very Charming Christmas Town, starring Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle, Jo Marie Payton, and Tracey E. Bregman, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, Nov. 13

♦ Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, starring Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville, on Netflix.

♦ Christmas on the Vine, starring Julianna Guill, Jon Corr, and Meredith Baxter, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Nov. 14

♦ Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Christmas on Wheels, starring Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Meet Me at Christmas, starring Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 5

♦ Mistletoe Magic, starring Stephen Huszar and Jessica Sipos, at 7 p.m. on UPtv.

♦ The Christmas Edition, starring Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond, and Aloma Wright, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Timeless Christmas, starring Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ The Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Thursday, Nov. 19

♦ The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar, on Netflix.

Image zoom Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Friday, Nov. 20

♦ A Taste of Christmas, starring Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos, Andrew Brodeur, and Emma Myers, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Nov. 21

♦ Feliz NaviDAD, starring Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chavez, and Marycarmen Lopez (and directed by Melissa Joan Hart), at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Nashville Christmas Carol, starring Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Little Christmas Charm, starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 22

♦ Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, and Mary Lane Haskell (and directed by Debbie Allen), on Netflix.

♦ Dashing Home for Christmas, starring Paniz Zade, Adrian Spencer, Suzanne Cyr, and Andrew Bushell, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ The Christmas House, starring Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Homemade Christmas, starring Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ The Angel Tree, starring Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

♦ A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

♦ The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, starring Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson with Judah Lewis, and Darby Camp (and directed by Chris Columbus), on Netflix.

♦ A Bright and Merry Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Thursday, Nov. 26

♦ Five Star Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Friday, Nov. 27

♦ Christmas by Starlight, starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Dear Christmas, starring Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Nicky Whelan — and with Cameos by Jamie & Doug Hehner, Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Nov. 28

♦ Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Will Kemp, and JT Church, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte, and Chris Shields, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ USS Christmas, starring Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Image zoom Lifetime

Sunday, Nov. 29

♦ PEOPLE Presents: Once Upon a Main Street, starring Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, and Polly Draper, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lifetime

Monday, Nov. 30

♦ The Christmas Listing, starring Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell, and Susan Chambers, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

♦ Angela's Christmas Wish, on Netflix.

Thursday, Dec. 3

♦ Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem / Just Another Christmas, starring Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, Ariane Botelho, Miguel Rômulo, Louise Cardoso, and Danielle Winits, on Netflix.

Friday, Dec. 4

♦ Spotlight on Christmas, starring Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder, Lia Franklin, and Andrew McIlroy, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 5

♦ Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, starring Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar (and produced by Blake Shelton), at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Dec. 6

♦ Christmas on the Range, starring Erin Cahill, Nicholas Gonzalez, A Martinez, and Lindsay Wagner, at 7 p.m. on UPtv.

♦ Christmas Ever After, starring Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas She Wrote, starring Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Image zoom UPtv

Monday, Dec. 7

♦ The Santa Squad, starring Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 11

♦ Inn Love by Christmas, starring Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle, and Jayne Eastwood, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 12

♦ Cross Country Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ The Christmas Setup, starring Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, and Chad Connell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Glenbrooke Christmas, starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Image zoom

Sunday, Dec. 13

♦ Christmas Comes Twice, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Sugar & Spice Holiday, starring Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, and Tzi Ma, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas Homecoming, starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Monday, Dec. 14

♦ Lonestar Christmas, starring Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini, Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna, Emma Oliver, and BJ Harrison, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 18

♦ Christmas on the Menu, starring Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Kove, Michael Steger, and Shanica Knowles, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 19

♦ Christmas Carousel, starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Christmas Exchange, starring Laura Vandervoort and Rainbow Sun Francks, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Swept Up by Christmas, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Dec. 20

♦ A Christmas Break, starring Cindy Sampson and Steve Byers, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.