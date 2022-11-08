Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

Published on November 8, 2022 11:30 AM
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: Actor Jonathan Bennett (L) and Actress Lacey Chabert attend the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more.

In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back onstage together; Very, Very Valentine's Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison will be getting into a different sort of holiday spirit; and, yes, the fellas of Three Wise Men and a Baby (Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker) will be appearing together.

The Christmas tree topper to Friday night's activities will be a sneak peek of Nikki DeLoach and Brennan Elliott's upcoming Hallmark film The Gift of Peace as a bonus for those attending Christmas Con. A Q&A will precede the screening.

In addition to the panels, Melissa Joan Hart will be doing a live recording of her podcast, What Women Binge, where she'll interview Mario Lopez, and Bennett will host the Con's 3rd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown.

Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez
getty (2)

Below, see the full list of starry groupings for the cheer-filled second weekend of December.

Chabert (Haul Out the Holly) and Bennett (The Holiday Sitter) will be joined by fellow Hallmark regulars Elliott (Chabert's Crossword Mysteries costar), Autumn Reeser (Chabert's Wedding Veil trilogy bestie) and Will Kemp (who starred with Chabert in 2020's The Christmas Waltz and stars in this year's Jolly Good Christmas).

I'm Glad It's Christmas costars Paul Greene and Jessica Lowndes will be joined onstage by Rachel Boston (A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe) and Wes Brown (Haul Out the Holly). Greene and Boston costarred in 2017's Christmas in Angel Falls; Lowndes and Brown appeared in 2019's Over the Moon in Love and even released a song together, "Paradise."

Taylor Cole (Long Lost Christmas), Cindy Busby (A Prince for the Holidays), Jesse Metcalfe (Harmony from the Heart) and Katrina Law (NCIS, 2020's Christmas with the Darlings) will come together for a chat.

Hallmark-on-Peacock_Three-Wise-Men-and-a-Baby-2
Hallmark

Three Wise Men and a Baby's Hynes, Campbell and Walker are taking the stage together. And while they (presumably) won't have a baby in tow, de lovely DeLoach (Walker's frequent costar) will be joining them.

One Tree Hill alums Chad Michael Murray and Bethany Joy Lenz will reunite alongside Brant Daugherty (#Xmas) and B&B Merry stars Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

Things may get a bit supernatural when Good Witch costars Catherine Bell and James Denton are joined by Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Marc Blucas (Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present) and Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer (2019's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas).

Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison
getty (2)

Two of Great American Family's biggest stars, Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison, will chat about their new movies for the growing network, Christmas at the Drive-In and A Merry Christmas Wish.

Lastly, all of these panels will be moderated by me, Breanne L. Heldman, the Senior Editor of TV here at PEOPLE. So, if you have any burning questions for these holiday movie favorites, feel free to send them my way on Instagram.

Christmas Con 2022 takes place Dec. 9–11 at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. Ticket information can be found here.

