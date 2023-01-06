Christmas Con Is Heading to Kansas City in June! Andrew Walker, Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett to Attend

You didn't think you'd have to wait an entire 11 months to get into the holiday spirit again, did you?

Christmas Con is heading to the Midwest for the first time ever, bringing the magic of the holiday season — and many favorite holiday movie stars — to the Kansas City area (the home base of Hallmark!) this June 9–11.

Mean Girls alum and The Holiday Sitter star Jonathan Bennett will again be the official ho-ho-host of the festive gathering.

Some of the other stars attending include Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Brennan Elliott, Melissa Joan Hart, Jen Lilley, Taylor Cole and Cameron Mathison.

Word is Santa's got his sunnies and will be dropping by as well. And more stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thats4Entertainment

"We have constantly been asked to bring Christmas Con to the Midwest and what better place to host a Christmas convention than the birthplace of Hallmark, Kansas City," convention founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman said in a statement. "All of us are truly excited to come share the Christmas spirit this June."

Anything can happen during a Christmas Con panel! At the New Jersey event in December, fans were treated to an impromptu performance of the dance in Three Wise Men and a Baby by Walker, Campbell and Tyler Hynes as well as jolly reunions for cast members of The Good Witch, One Tree Hill, and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tickets for Christmas Con in Kansas, running June 9–11 at Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, go on sale on Jan. 13 at Thats4Entertainment.com.

Christmas Con also will be returning to the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey, this December 8–10. VIP tickets sold out last week in 20 minutes.