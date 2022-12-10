Entertainment TV See Your Favorite Holiday TV Movie Stars at Christmas Con 2022 The cheer is here! See new Christmas movie stars like Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell and more at Christmas Con 2022 in New Jersey By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines and Ben Trivett Published on December 10, 2022 10:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 21 Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker & Paul Campbell Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Three Wise Men and a Baby 02 of 21 Jonathan Bennett Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel movie The Holiday Sitter 03 of 21 Danica McKellar Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In 04 of 21 Melissa Joan Hart Emily Assiran/Getty of Lifetime's Mistletoe in Montana 05 of 21 Chad Michael Murray Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Angel Falls Christmas 06 of 21 Andrew Walker Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies Three Wise Men and a Baby and Maple Valley Christmas 07 of 21 Autumn Reeser Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel movie Always Amore 08 of 21 Bethany Joy Lenz Emily Assiran/Getty of One Tree Hill 09 of 21 Cindy Busby Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel movie Marry Me in Yosemite 10 of 21 Tricia Helfer Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel movie Finding Christmas 11 of 21 Jesse Metcalfe Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie Harmony from the Heart 12 of 21 Brant Daugherty Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie #Xmas 13 of 21 Jen Lilley Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie B&B Merry 14 of 21 Taylor Cole Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Long Lost Christmas 15 of 21 Brennan Elliott & John Brotherton Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies The Gift of Peace and Lights, Camera, Christmas! (respectively) 16 of 21 Cameron Mathison Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie A Merry Christmas Wish 17 of 21 James Denton & Catherine Bell Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel series Good Witch 18 of 21 Jesse Hutch Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie B&B Merry 19 of 21 Jessica Lowndes & Paul Greene Emily Assiran/Getty of GAC Family movie I'm Glad It's Christmas 20 of 21 Nikki DeLoach Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie The Gift of Peace 21 of 21 Will Kemp Emily Assiran/Getty of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Christmas in London