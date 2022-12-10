See Your Favorite Holiday TV Movie Stars at Christmas Con 2022

The cheer is here! See new Christmas movie stars like Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell and more at Christmas Con 2022 in New Jersey

By
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

and Ben Trivett
Published on December 10, 2022 10:22 PM
01 of 21

Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker & Paul Campbell

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Three Wise Men and a Baby

02 of 21

Jonathan Bennett

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel movie The Holiday Sitter

03 of 21

Danica McKellar

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In

04 of 21

Melissa Joan Hart

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Lifetime's Mistletoe in Montana

05 of 21

Chad Michael Murray

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Angel Falls Christmas

06 of 21

Andrew Walker

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies Three Wise Men and a Baby and Maple Valley Christmas

07 of 21

Autumn Reeser

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel movie Always Amore

08 of 21

Bethany Joy Lenz

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of One Tree Hill

09 of 21

Cindy Busby

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel movie Marry Me in Yosemite

10 of 21

Tricia Helfer

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel movie Finding Christmas

11 of 21

Jesse Metcalfe

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie Harmony from the Heart

12 of 21

Brant Daugherty

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie #Xmas

13 of 21

Jen Lilley

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie B&B Merry

14 of 21

Taylor Cole

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Long Lost Christmas

15 of 21

Brennan Elliott & John Brotherton

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies The Gift of Peace and Lights, Camera, Christmas! (respectively)

16 of 21

Cameron Mathison

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie A Merry Christmas Wish

17 of 21

James Denton & Catherine Bell

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel series Good Witch

18 of 21

Jesse Hutch

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie B&B Merry

19 of 21

Jessica Lowndes & Paul Greene

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of GAC Family movie I'm Glad It's Christmas

20 of 21

Nikki DeLoach

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie The Gift of Peace

21 of 21

Will Kemp

2022 Christmas Con portraits
Emily Assiran/Getty

of Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Christmas in London

