Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley and More Holiday Movie Favorites Heading to Christmas Con NJ

The festive annual gathering takes place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 04:16 PM
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Jen Lilley
Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Tyler Hynes. Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

Wanna see some seriously decked halls?

Christmas Con 2022 is arriving in Edison, New Jersey, in December — and bringing an abundance of good cheer and holiday movie favorites in its sleigh.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce 12 new stars joining Santa's "nice" list from across Hallmark, Lifetime and GAC Family movies: Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Tyler Hynes, Autumn Reeser, Jen Lilley, Katrina Law, Taylor Cole, Jesse Hutch, Rachel Boston, Kristoffer Polaha, Cindy Busby and Bethany Joy Lenz will all be in attendance.

They join the already announced roster of official headliner Lacey Chabert and official Jonathan Bennett, as well as Danica McKellar, Jesse Metcalfe, Victor Webster, Marc Blucas, Will Kemp, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad and Brant Daugherty.

More than 30 fan-favorites are expected to attend the three-day event, now in its third year, filled with panels, ugly sweater contests, photo booths and more.

nikki deloach
Nikki DeLoach. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

"Me and Lacey Chabert were OGs at Christmas Con," DeLoach told PEOPLE at Christmas Con California earlier this month. "We didn't even know what it was, but we were like, 'Sure, we'll go to New Jersey and do a Christmas Convention.' And it ended up being delightful from start to finish. It was so amazing."

The thing that makes the Con so special? The fans. "They all are so earnest, and heartfelt, and caring, and loving," DeLoach said. "It's such a reflection, I think, of the stories that we're telling. The Hallmark fan base is, it's like no other."

While at the event in Pasadena, California, DeLoach met "a mom and her 31-year-old child, who was a heart baby. And I have a 4-year-old who's had a bunch of heart surgeries. But the surgeon that saved my child's life, this child was the first surgery that he ever did 31 years ago! I just started sobbing. Dr. Vaughn Starnes is his name, the surgeon. He's now world-renowned, one of the top three pediatric heart surgeons in the world. So I'm going to send him the picture and go, 'I met your very first heart baby.'"

christmas con
Christmas Con California 2022. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

Meanwhile, Lilley shared that she'll be doing two holiday movies for GAC Family this year, including one with soul icon Gladys Knight.

"I think it's Someday at Christmas," Lilley told PEOPLE. "She's like the mentor, kind of magical lady and I'm an aspiring Broadway star. I get to sing in it and it's just really fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christmas Con 2022 takes place Dec. 9–11 at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. Click here for ticket information.

Related Articles
alicia witt
Alicia Witt Secretly Underwent Chemotherapy Treatments During 2021 Christmas Con
Alison Sweeney; Autumn Reeser; Lacey Chabert
Hallmark Favorites Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney Team Up for a New Trilogy
Lifetime Christmas movies
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, OWN, UPtv, and More
candace cameron-bure, Tamera Mowry, Jonathan Bennett
Hallmark Channel's 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry and More
candace cameron-bure, Tamera Mowry, Jonathan Bennett
See Hallmark's Full 2021 Christmas Slate: The Details on All 41 New Holiday Movies
Hallmark Channel Christmas Slate
Kristin Chenoweth and Kathie Lee Gifford Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List
Melissa Joan Hart, Drew Seeley, Jonathan Bennett
Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett, Drew Seeley and More Join Virtual Christmas Con 2020
Josh Whitehouse, Vanessa Hudgens
'Tis the Season! A Complete List of Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime & More in 2019
Hallmark Channel Christmas Slate
Inside First-Ever 'Christmas Con' and More Hallmark Channel Holiday Events Across the Country
holiday movies
Ho Ho Ho! Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and More
CHRISTMAS IN ROME
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Details — Including Returning Stars & Storyline About Gay Couple
Hallmark Christmas movies
Hallmark Christmas Movie Lineup Includes 40 Original Films: See the List
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Jen Lilley
Join TV's Jen Lilley in Her 'Camp Christmas in July' Fundraiser Benefitting Children in Foster Care
Willow Smith
Willow Smith Rocks Out in London, Plus the Cast of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' , Eva Longoria and More