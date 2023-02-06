'Sister Wives' Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'

Gwendlyn Brown thinks her dad has changed.

In a new YouTube video, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown opened up about the estrangement between her father and some of his 18 kids.

"He really has changed," Gwendlyn said of her dad. "The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren't as opinionated."

Now, however, many of the Sister Wives kids are adults — some with their own families. As each child from the TLC series has grown into their own person, their connection with Kody has been altered.

"Now, we're adults and we have our opinions," she continued. "We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren't as opinionated."

Kody's relationships with his children were largely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic as the patriarch set strict guidelines on how the polygamous family could and couldn't interact. Christine previously told PEOPLE Kody "broke my little girl's heart" when he refused to travel during the pandemic to be there for daughter Ysabel during surgery.

More recently, Janelle Brown's son Gabe Brown revealed the final straw in his relationship with Kody.

"I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway — I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't," he said on an episode of Sister Wives. "And so to him, it was just a phone call, just asking me about COVID."

During the Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody addressed his estrangement from his kids. Speaking directly to Janelle's sons, who weren't in the room, Kody said: "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I manage it differently. And I'm sorry."