Christine Brown Welcomes 'Sister Wives' to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'

The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown.

"I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives #filming" and "#newbeginnings"

A top comment on Christine's post celebrated her independence and her continued involvement in Sister Wives, even though she's no longer spiritually married to Kody, 53. "When I tell you I am so proud of this woman!" a commenter wrote. "I feel like she is showing women, hey you can start over and you don't have to be unhappy for someone else to be happy."

Christine's happy news comes after a tumultuous few episodes of Sister Wives. Sunday night's episode showed Christine involved in what she called "one of the saddest conversations I have ever been in." The chat with Kody showed him venting his anger about Christine's decision to leave — and the lost love between them.

"This is what I remember. You were interested in the family, not in the man. That's been your mantra," Kody said to Christine. "But it became about the man and not about the family. And that, I think, is my angry place. That's the reason I'm struggling with this is because we have invested and invested and invested, and it wasn't about the family, it was about the man. And this is my frustration and it's also my accusation."

Though Christine is no longer an official part of the Sister Wives family, she's maintained a close bond with Janelle Brown and her children. Even Christine's kids are keeping close with the family — including Kody's other wives.

The next Sister Wives episode will feature Christine's daughter, Mykelti Padron, visiting with Robyn Brown. "Even though I know that I have 100 percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn 100 percent," Christine said in a clip of next Sunday's episode first shared by Entertainment Tonight. "She can balance like nobody I know."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.