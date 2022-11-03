Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family

Christine Brown's sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, and her ex-husband Kody are still struggling to accept the fact that she has decided to leave the family for good.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Sunday's Sister Wives episode, Meri, 51, admits, "I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation."

"I feel angry and I feel a little betrayed, and I feel like I understand where she's coming from," she adds of Christine, 50. "I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt. I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over. In September 2021, she relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and still lives there with daughter Truely, 12. (The exes are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19.) Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.

"I'm angry about Christine leaving the family," Kody, 53, later says in the clip. "I'm angry that she's moving to Utah. I'm angry that she's trying to sell the house. I'm angry that she moved my stuff out. I'm angry that she asked me to leave. I'm angry about a lot of things."

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

As Christine speaks to the group, she reveals that she put the house on the market and it is now under contract — which prompts Janelle to respond with a "yay!"

Kody then asks in a confessional, "Why is Janelle saying 'yay'? I don't get her thinking."

"I found a house and I am moving next week," Christine continues. "I know it's all fast. It all happened yesterday. We've been looking for about three days."

Christine Brown and Kody Brown. TLC

While the family has known that Kody and Christine's marriage has long been over, they still have a hard time coming to grips with the reality.

"It felt like I just got pushed out of an airplane and I wasn't ready," says Robyn.

"It's just one of those things where it's like there's nothing I can do here," Kody tells cameras. "I'm not going to express my undying love for her like, 'Please come back.' I don't even like her right now."

"There's really just nothing for me to say. What am I supposed to say? Congratulations, you're leaving the family?" adds Meri, who previously entered a rough patch with Kody that led to them forging more of a platonic bond.

Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

She continues, "I don't feel jealous of Christine that she's leaving and I can't because I can. I can do whatever I want. My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship so I leave that door open but I'm not pining away for it."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.