Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family

"I'm not going to express my undying love for her, like, 'Please come back.' I don't even like her right now," Kody says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 3, 2022 10:00 AM

Christine Brown's sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, and her ex-husband Kody are still struggling to accept the fact that she has decided to leave the family for good.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Sunday's Sister Wives episode, Meri, 51, admits, "I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation."

"I feel angry and I feel a little betrayed, and I feel like I understand where she's coming from," she adds of Christine, 50. "I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt. I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over. In September 2021, she relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and still lives there with daughter Truely, 12. (The exes are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19.) Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.

"I'm angry about Christine leaving the family," Kody, 53, later says in the clip. "I'm angry that she's moving to Utah. I'm angry that she's trying to sell the house. I'm angry that she moved my stuff out. I'm angry that she asked me to leave. I'm angry about a lot of things."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

As Christine speaks to the group, she reveals that she put the house on the market and it is now under contract — which prompts Janelle to respond with a "yay!"

Kody then asks in a confessional, "Why is Janelle saying 'yay'? I don't get her thinking."

"I found a house and I am moving next week," Christine continues. "I know it's all fast. It all happened yesterday. We've been looking for about three days."

Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Christine Brown and Kody Brown. TLC

While the family has known that Kody and Christine's marriage has long been over, they still have a hard time coming to grips with the reality.

"It felt like I just got pushed out of an airplane and I wasn't ready," says Robyn.

"It's just one of those things where it's like there's nothing I can do here," Kody tells cameras. "I'm not going to express my undying love for her like, 'Please come back.' I don't even like her right now."

"There's really just nothing for me to say. What am I supposed to say? Congratulations, you're leaving the family?" adds Meri, who previously entered a rough patch with Kody that led to them forging more of a platonic bond.

Meri Brown; Kody Brown
Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

She continues, "I don't feel jealous of Christine that she's leaving and I can't because I can. I can do whatever I want. My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship so I leave that door open but I'm not pining away for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown Leaves Her Sister Wives and Kody in Explosive Midseason Teaser: 'I'm Done with You'
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown Discuss the Best Way to Tell Other Wives About Their Split
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Recalls the Moment He Knew Christine Was 'Serious' About Leaving Him
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
'Sister Wives' Christine Poses Shares Joyful Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters': 'So Blessed'
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Calls Relationship with Wife Meri 'Amiable' But Not a 'Married Situation'
Kody and Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Is 'at a Loss,' Calls Christine Leaving Kody 'This Big Bomb Going Off in My Family'
Janelle Brown and son Logan Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Logan's Wedding: 'Such a Beautiful Day'
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says It'd Be 'Disloyal' to Leave the Show — Even After Kody Split
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' : Christine Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over — 'We've Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Demands Shared Custody of Daughter Truely, 12, After Split from Christine
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals Her Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Daughters
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Muses on Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Family Members
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's 'Dating Just for Fun' After Split from Kody
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown