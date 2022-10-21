All hell breaks loose as Christine Brown officially leaves the Brown family — and former husband Kody Brown — for good.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the newly-released season 17 supertease, Christine is gearing up to leave the family's base in Flagstaff, Arizona, and head to Utah. But, she's nervous about the repercussions her actions may have on everyone around her.

"I just hope they don't hate me," Christine, who announced the couple's separation in November 2021, tells the cameras.

"Congratulations, you're leaving the family," Meri Brown sarcastically says in a separate confessional. "Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."

Meri Brown. tlc

Kody, however, appears to be taking it the worst. At one point, the clip shows him screaming at Christine, 50, for "ruining the [family's] way [of life] rather than being accountable."

"You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you,'" says Kody, 53, as Christine looks distraught. Janelle Brown then has to comfort her after Kody drives off.

From there, the family gathers together for Christine's last night in town. The division is very apparent as Christine and her children stand with Janelle Brown and her children, while Robyn Brown and her kids stand on the opposite side with Kody.

Christine Brown. tlc

"I don't want to see Christine ever again," Kody says.

The impact of Christine's exit soon becomes evident across the board. Meri, 51, tells Robyn, 44, that she's "feeling betrayed" by Christine's actions and "can't imagine" how Kody is grappling with it all.

"He still has marriages with us," Robyn tells the cameras, "and he still has to fix them or he's going to ruin every single one of them."

Kody's marriage with Janelle, 53, appears to hit a major rough patch, with the Brown family patriarch pointing out how they've "been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage."

Janelle eventually hits a breaking point as she says, "If he can't handle my independence, I don't know if this works for me anymore."

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. tlc

As for his complicated bond with Meri, Kody says he "doesn't really consider myself married" to his first wife.

"If she wanted to move on and marry another," he says, "she wouldn't get an argument with me."

The trailer also sees Robyn being hospitalized as she battles COVID-19. Kody then admits that he began "wondering if she was going to live."

Additionally, Kody gets into another explosive argument with Janelle that leads to her walking off.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.