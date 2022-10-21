Entertainment TV Christine Brown Leaves Her Sister Wives and Kody in Explosive Midseason Teaser: 'I'm Done with You' In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the supertease for season 17 of Sister Wives, fans get to see the dramatic impact that Christine Brown's departure has on the rest of the family By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 06:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email All hell breaks loose as Christine Brown officially leaves the Brown family — and former husband Kody Brown — for good. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the newly-released season 17 supertease, Christine is gearing up to leave the family's base in Flagstaff, Arizona, and head to Utah. But, she's nervous about the repercussions her actions may have on everyone around her. "I just hope they don't hate me," Christine, who announced the couple's separation in November 2021, tells the cameras. "Congratulations, you're leaving the family," Meri Brown sarcastically says in a separate confessional. "Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this." Meri Brown. tlc Christine Brown Says Sister Wives' Janelle Was 'Supportive from the Get-Go' of Her Choice to Leave Polygamy Kody, however, appears to be taking it the worst. At one point, the clip shows him screaming at Christine, 50, for "ruining the [family's] way [of life] rather than being accountable." "You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you,'" says Kody, 53, as Christine looks distraught. Janelle Brown then has to comfort her after Kody drives off. From there, the family gathers together for Christine's last night in town. The division is very apparent as Christine and her children stand with Janelle Brown and her children, while Robyn Brown and her kids stand on the opposite side with Kody. Christine Brown. tlc "I don't want to see Christine ever again," Kody says. The impact of Christine's exit soon becomes evident across the board. Meri, 51, tells Robyn, 44, that she's "feeling betrayed" by Christine's actions and "can't imagine" how Kody is grappling with it all. "He still has marriages with us," Robyn tells the cameras, "and he still has to fix them or he's going to ruin every single one of them." Kody's marriage with Janelle, 53, appears to hit a major rough patch, with the Brown family patriarch pointing out how they've "been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage." Janelle eventually hits a breaking point as she says, "If he can't handle my independence, I don't know if this works for me anymore." Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. tlc As for his complicated bond with Meri, Kody says he "doesn't really consider myself married" to his first wife. "If she wanted to move on and marry another," he says, "she wouldn't get an argument with me." The trailer also sees Robyn being hospitalized as she battles COVID-19. Kody then admits that he began "wondering if she was going to live." Additionally, Kody gets into another explosive argument with Janelle that leads to her walking off. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.