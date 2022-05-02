Christine Brown Jokes She 'Basically Begged' to Babysit Granddaughter Avalon: 'Delightful'
It's all about quality time for Christine Brown.
The former Sister Wives star spent some quality time with her first granddaughter Avalon over the weekend after she joked she had to "basically beg" to babysit the toddler. Christine posted a handful of photos from their time together on Instagram.
"Practically begged @mykeltip to let me babysit Avalon!" she said of her time babysitting. "She's absolutely delightful! #oma #babysitting #blessed"
In the photos, Christine is seen playing on the floor with a smiling Avalon.
Brown's daughter, Mykelti, 25, and her husband Tony Padron welcomed baby Avalon in April 2021. Avalon became Kody Brown's third grandchild, and the first biological grandchild for Christine. His daughters with Janelle Brown have children of their own — Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kod and son Axel James whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.
Though Kody's other grandchildren might not be biologically related to Christine, the reality star previously said she views the grandkids as her own, too.
"Her being my biological daughter, maybe you'd think that it would mean something different. But it's not," she said of Mykelti's pregnancy. "Maddie has two grandkids, Axel and Evie. And Mykelti is having another one of my grandkids, you know. It's super exciting!"
In November, Christine announced she was leaving her plural marriage with Kody. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement.
"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
In addition to Mykelti and Truley, 11, the former couple shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Gwendlyn, 20 and Ysabel, 18.