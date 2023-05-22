Christine Brown's Fiancé Takes Her and Janelle Brown on a Weekend Off-Roading Adventure

Christine Brown and David Woolley's off-roading weekend included a few special guests!

The Sister Wives star reunited with Janelle Brown — her TLC costar and fellow former wife of Kody Brown — for a weekend in the sun that also included Janelle's daughter Savanah Brown.

"We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend," Christine, 51, captioned a video of the ride, adding a hashtag that implied they were exploring Moab National Park in Utah.

Christine's future husband was the driver. In a video full of laughter, Janelle, 54, was heard saying "We just went vertical!" as the group's vehicle climbed a steep path.

It wasn't the only outdoor adventure for the new fiancés.

A day before the off-roading video was posted, Christine shared a sweet moment between Woolley and her youngest daughter Truely Brown.

"One of the reasons I love David so much! Truely was stuck on a hill and he climbed up to help her then patiently taught her how to climb down by herself," Chrisitne captioned a series of photos. In them, Truely was sitting high up on the hill when Woolley made the trek up to help her down.

Christine first introduced Woolley this past Valentine's Day.

In April, she shared exclusive details about her new love — and engagement — with PEOPLE.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."