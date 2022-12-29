Christine Brown Confirms She's 'Definitely Not Leaving 'Sister Wives' ' Despite Split from Kody

Christine Brown will remain a staple on Sister Wives — even though she was the first of a three-woman exodus that has left the show's patriarch Kody Brown with only one wife.

"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," Christine said Wednesday on TikTok. She later repeated, "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."

In the video, Christine also revealed the all-new confessional set that was installed in her Utah basement. "This is the set in my home!" she said. "I'm so excited. You're gonna love it." Christine showed the new decor, including white bookshelves stacked with books, glass bottles and hats on mannequin heads.

"It's like my favorite room in the house," Christine said, acknowledging the set is the only thing in her still-unfinished basement.

The TikTok comes shortly after Christine uploaded her last day on set at the Flagstaff home — which had been her Sister Wives homebase for years. "This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings," she said, adding, "This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet."

There was an emphasis on "sweet," with Christine knowing she'd no longer have to drive eight hours twice a month to film in her old neighborhood. Now, the Sister Wives plot will follow Christine on her own terms — in her own state — as she navigates her single life.

Christine ended her marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021. More recently, Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody, and Meri Brown confirmed that Kody ended their marriage, too. That means, Sister Wives will continue with just one wife — Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.