Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for 'Sister Wives' Spinoff Show

Gwendlyn Brown pitched an idea for a new show called Sister Wives — emphasis on the "wives"

By
Published on January 12, 2023 11:49 AM
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown has some ideas for the future of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown's daughter opened up about her mom's connection with her former sister wife Janelle Brown — and what she wants to see of the close friends as they navigate life away from ex-husband Kody Brown.

"I think we should have a spinoff series where my mom and Janelle get together," Gwendlyn, 21, said in a YouTube reaction video where she reacted to a season 17 episode. "Tell me you don't love that idea. Sister Wives. It should be called Sister WIVES — I'm a genius."

But it seems Gwendlyn's idea is a bit far-fetched given both Christine and Janelle haven't ever implied they're attracted to women, sans Christine's previous interview on the most crushworthy women in Hollywood.

Throughout the video, Gwendlyn also praised her mom's decision to end her 25-year marriage with Kody. At one point, Gwendlyn joked, "Four Christmases," thinking of her father and his additional three wives. "I'm starting to see the plus side of divorce."

Though there's no official Sister Wives spinoff as of 2023, Christine did start her own virtual cooking series through TLC called Cooking with Just Christine. The episodes air on Christine's Instagram and TLC's website.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine announced her separation from Kody in 2021. At the time, she was the first wife to leave the plural marriage.

Since then, Janelle has also separated from Kody. She, however, later discussed the possibility of a reconciliation with Kody.

"To be honest with you, I really don't know if I want to do the work," she said during one of the recent Sister Wives: One on One episodes. "It feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome."

Janelle explained her reasoning, saying Kody isn't around as much as it appears on the show — especially as it pertains to parenting.

"You're not seeing all the input. You just are like, 'They should respect me.' There's a lot more pieces to [that] than just telling them that," she said on the show. "At the end of the day, I think I'd rather be with my kids."

Kody also officially announced his separation from first wife Meri Brown in a joint statement this week. He is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

