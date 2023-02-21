Christine Brown's Daughter Calls Out Dad Kody's 'Manipulative' Approach with Ex Meri: 'False Hope'

While watching an old episode of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn Brown wondered if her dad considered his wives "trophies," asking, "How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women?"

By
Published on February 21, 2023
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn Brown called out father Kody Brown for "manipulative" behavior toward ex wife Meri Brown.

In a YouTube reaction video to a Sister Wives episode, the 21-year-old shared her honest thoughts on the end of Kody's marriage to Meri — and how things could have been handled differently. The season 17 clip showed Meri's longstanding approach to staying in the platonic marriage in hopes of a reconciliation. To cameras, though, Kody said he doesn't consider himself married to Meri anymore.

The miscommunication is what led Gwendlyn to make the comment that Kody was "just leading [Meri] on at this point."

"It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship," she said. "[Meri] doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it. And I think that's what's so important about what my mom [Christine Brown] did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."

Meri Brown, Kody Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram; TLC

Gwendlyn expanded on the exes' previous marital dynamic — and how Meri was kept in the dark when Kody had decided the relationship was over.

"It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed," Gwendlyn said.

"How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?" she asked. "Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don't understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still. And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."

Kody's on-screen declaration that he was no longer married to Meri is what ended their 32-year marriage. During the Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri confirmed hearing this was the final straw — though it was Kody's decision to end the marriage.

Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody during the special. Christine left the plural marriage in 2021.

