Christina Ricci to Return to Addams Family Franchise in Upcoming Netflix Series Wednesday

Christina Ricci will once again be a part of the Addams Family.

The actress, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the beloved Barry Sonenfeld-directed franchise in the '90s, has signed on to be a "major part" of the highly-anticipated Netflix series Wednesday, according to Deadline.

Netflix also confirmed the news on Monday, writing in a tweet, "Yes, it's true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap*"

The new live-action series from Tim Burton will follow the teenage version of Wednesday as she steps outside of the Addams family bunch and enrolls at the Nevermore Academy.

Though details about Ricci's new role were not disclosed, it has already been confirmed she won't be playing Wednesday. (Jenna Ortega, whose recent acting credits include Scream, Yes Day, and You, was cast in the role in May 2021.)

However, it is believed by Deadline that Ricci, 42, will replace Thora Birch in a role similar to the one the Hocus Pocus alum was once tied to. Birch, who joined the all-star cast in August, exited the series in December for personal reasons, the outlet previously reported.

In addition to Ricci and Ortega, 19, Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star as matriarch Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán will take on the role of Gomez Addams.

Burton will serve as a director as well as an executive producer of the series, alongside Al Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman, according to Deadline.

The casting announcement comes at an exciting time for Ricci, as the seasoned actress currently stars on Showtime's wildly popular series, Yellowjackets, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The Addams Family first emerged as a comic strip in The New Yorker in the late 1930s. From there, ABC launched The Addams Family television series in the 1960s, and two additional series debuted in the 1990s.

The iconic family also appeared in multiple films, including 1991's The Addams Family. More recently, an animated Addams Family film that starred Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Allison Janney and more big names premiered in 2019.