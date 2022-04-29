The actress said she's actually asked some of the show's writers about a few of the theories

Christina Ricci Shares Her Thoughts on Some of the Most 'Fascinating' Yellowjackets Fan Theories

Christina Ricci has read the fan theories about Yellowjackets and she has some thoughts.

Ricci, 42, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show where host, Jimmy Fallon, asked the actress about some of the craziest fan theories that have come out of the wildly popular Showtime series.

Fallon revealed that show has received a "100 percent fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, calling the show "unbelievable."

Yellowjackets stars Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as four women bonded by a 1996 plane crash that stranded their eponymous high school soccer team in the brutal Canada wilderness for 19 months.

Before Fallon started reading some off some of the theories for Ricci to dissect, the Addams Family actress admitted that she had already read some online, calling them "fascinating."

To start off, Ricci brought up a particularly dark theory she read that suggested the characters ate Lynskey's character, Shauna's, baby. Ricci said she even asked the writers about the possibility to which they confirmed the answer is "no."

Fallon then addressed another theory that claimed Misty, Ricci's character, is a present-day serial killer.

"She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims. That bunker was ready to go," Ricci said, acknowledging the possibility.

"I would say that she has probably done it before, but I don't know," clarifying that all of her assessments are her opinions because she has not been told anything about what's to come.

But Ricci shot down a fan theory that suggested that the character Jackie was actually still alive.

"I don't see how that one is possible, to tell you the truth — I don't see how, no," Ricci said. "She froze to death. We saw it."

In another scenario, fans think that Ricci's character might have caused the plane to crash in the first place.

"I mean we saw her in that episode and she looked very surprised," Ricci said.

She continued saying she thought she was "genuinely shocked" but emphasized that she does not know for sure one way or the other.

In another possibly true theory, fans believe that Misty has been working under Lottie, played by Courtney Eaton, and her henchmen and women. At the end of season one, Natalie, played by Lewis gets kidnapped and some believe that Misty might have had something to do with it.

"When I first heard this theory my initial instinct is 'no, she would never do anything to hurt Natalie'," she said. "But then the more I thought about I was like 'Oh, maybe.'"